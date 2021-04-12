Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ON THE SPOT Makes Its Return Off-Broadway This Week

On The Spot has been running Off-Broadway since 2015.

Apr. 12, 2021  

ON THE SPOT Makes Its Return Off-Broadway This Week

Off Broadway show "On The Spot" makes it return to the stage on Monday, April 12th for its first live show since COVID-19.

On The Spot is a uniquely unpredictable musical that puts Broadway talent with cream of the crop NYC improvisers to create a brand new musical...on the spot!

On The Spot has been running Off-Broadway since 2015, and no two shows are ever the same. With new talent weekly and their ever-expanding roster, there is nowhere the show can't go.

The first set of fully vaccinated improvisors and singers will feature the talents of: Nathan Armstrong, Oliver Glynn, Jordan Kai, David LaMarr, Mikayla Petrilla, Patrick Reidy, Thomas Scully, Jillian Vitko, and Kyle Yampiro.

Fully vaccinated actors, singers, staff and audience, with COVID safety regulations in check (masks worn, temperature checks, social distancing and contact tracing at the door.

To book tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-the-spot-live-tickets-146834262231 . Limited seating available - book ASAP to reserve. For more information about On The Spot, visit www.onthespotnyc.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
DeMarius R. Copes
DeMarius R. Copes
CJ Pawlikowski
CJ Pawlikowski

Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories
Split Britches LAST GASP WFH to Have Virtual Encore Presentation Photo

Split Britches' LAST GASP WFH to Have Virtual Encore Presentation

OPEN CALL Exhibition and Performance Series to be Presented by The Shed Photo

OPEN CALL Exhibition and Performance Series to be Presented by The Shed

Marsha Mason and More Star in LITTLE GEM: A PERFORMANCE ON SCREEN Presented by Irish Reper Photo

Marsha Mason and More Star in LITTLE GEM: A PERFORMANCE ON SCREEN Presented by Irish Repertory Theatre

WILD THYME Returns for Final Season by Artistic Stamp Photo

WILD THYME Returns for Final Season by Artistic Stamp


More Hot Stories For You

  • Artistic Stamp Plays-By-Mail Announces Final Public Season
  • ON THE SPOT Makes Its Return Off-Broadway This Week
  • Joyce Carol Oates's WILD NIGHTS Announced at The National Arts Club
  • Split Britches' LAST GASP WFH to Have Virtual Encore Presentation