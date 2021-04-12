ON THE SPOT Makes Its Return Off-Broadway This Week

Off Broadway show "On The Spot" makes it return to the stage on Monday, April 12th for its first live show since COVID-19.

On The Spot is a uniquely unpredictable musical that puts Broadway talent with cream of the crop NYC improvisers to create a brand new musical...on the spot!

On The Spot has been running Off-Broadway since 2015, and no two shows are ever the same. With new talent weekly and their ever-expanding roster, there is nowhere the show can't go.

The first set of fully vaccinated improvisors and singers will feature the talents of: Nathan Armstrong, Oliver Glynn, Jordan Kai, David LaMarr, Mikayla Petrilla, Patrick Reidy, Thomas Scully, Jillian Vitko, and Kyle Yampiro.

Fully vaccinated actors, singers, staff and audience, with COVID safety regulations in check (masks worn, temperature checks, social distancing and contact tracing at the door.

To book tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-the-spot-live-tickets-146834262231 . Limited seating available - book ASAP to reserve. For more information about On The Spot, visit www.onthespotnyc.com.