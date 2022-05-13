New York Theatre Workshop & La MaMa to Present the REFLECTIONS OF NATIVE VOICES FESTIVAL

New York Theatre Workshop and La MaMa announced today programming for the third annual Reflections of Native Voices Festival.

The Reflections of Native Voices Festival is Safe Harbors NYC's weeklong festival, featuring theatre, music and native dance performances by visionary Indigenous artists from across the country. Reflections of Native Voices Festival runs Thursday June 2-Sunday June 5, 2022, and is curated by Safe Harbors NYC and presented in partnership by New York Theatre Workshop and La MaMa Indigenous Initiative.



The schedule for the Reflections of Native Voices Festival is as follows:

Thursday June 2 - He Leo Aloha (Streamed on NYTW.org beginning at 5pm ET)

beginning at 5pm ET) Friday June 3 - Tipi Tales from the Stoop (NYTW, 3pm), Q&A to follow

Saturday June 4 - Este Cate (La MaMa, 6pm), Q&A to follow moderated by Murielle Borst

Sunday June 5 - Red Moon Blues (La MaMa, 4pm), Q&A to follow moderated by Murielle Borst

Tickets to the Reflections of Native Voices Festival are $50 for a Full Festival Pass, which includes access to all shows, $20 for an individual show pass, and $10 for He Leo Aloha.

Tickets to He Leo Aloha, Tipi Tales and Festival Passes will be available at nytw.org/show/ronv2022.

Tickets to Este Cate, Red Moon Blues and Festival Passes will be available at lamama.org/reflections-of-native-voices.

SAFE HARBORS NYC

Founder Murielle Borst-Tarrant and La MaMa Artistic Director Mia Yoo initially established the Safe Harbors Indigenous Collective to spearhead original Indigenous programming. Safe Harbors Indigenous Collective and the La MaMa Indigenous Initiative remain a collaborative in that vision and legacy.

Safe Harbors NYC was originally founded as programming at La Mama Experimental Theatre Club and personally envisioned by Artistic Director Mia Yoo and Murielle Borst-Tarrant. Together, wanting to create a new paradigm in regard to the presentation of Indigenous Arts and Culture within the broader American Theater world, the mission to combat stereotypes and support Indigenous communities. The Collective is still a collaborative program that functions on a grassroots level within local NYC Native American Arts communities nationally.

THE LA MAMA INDIGENOUS INITIATIVE

The La MaMa Indigenous Initiative aims to provide a platform for Indigenous arts and culture, both nationally and worldwide. La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is committed to supporting ethnic diversity, cultural pluralism, and marginalized identities in the arts. The Initiative curates original Indigenous programming, including workshops, markets, and theatrical productions, to elevate the voices and artistic works of Native communities both nationally and internationally.

NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP

New York Theatre Workshop empowers visionary theatre-makers and brings their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and educational programs.

Alongside its artistic and community engagement activities, NYTW is engaged in the essential, sustained commitment of becoming an anti-racist organization in support and affirmation of Black people, Indigenous people and People of Color in its community. In June of 2020, NYTW published its Core Values statement and initial action and accountability steps. In an effort to provide greater transparency, NYTW shares progress updates, further commitments and next steps at nytw.org/accountability.