New York Theatre Barn to Live Stream Excerpts From Musicals by Khiyon Hursey, Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter

The live stream will take place on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at 7PM EDT.

New York Theatre Barn will host the 20th free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Sean's Story: Part One | The Awakening and Cliquot. The 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers of the new musicals.

With book, music and lyrics by Khiyon Hursey (Netflix's Soundtrack, Eastbound), Sean's Story: Part One | The Awakening follows a young black man as he experiences love and loss for the first time. Featuring performances by Khiyon Hursey and Doron JePaul Mitchell (To Kill A Mockingbird, Fortress of Solitude).

With book, music and lyrics by Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter, Clicquot tells the story of Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin in the early years of her life and how, against all odds, she became the businesswoman who rejected the status quo. In the wake of the French Revolution, one woman changed the champagne industry forever. Featuring performances by Victoria Frings (An Enemy of the People), Kennedy Kanagawa (Lolita, My Love), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Memphis), Rachael Worthington, Kai An Chee, Melvin Grey Jr, Richard Lindenfelzer, Erin McMillen, Jarrett Murray, Tim Rogan, Eric Sorrels, and Neal Young.

Sean's Story: Part One | The Awakening has been developed at the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project, the ASCAP Musical Theater Workshop, and the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. Clicquot has had two private industry readings in New York.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. The company will be giving 50% of its donations on August 19th to the The Fund for College Auditions advocates for diversity and equity in college-level theatre training programs.

For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

