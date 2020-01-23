New York Stage and Film Has Announced Their 2020 Winter Season

New York Stage and Film has announced the upcoming line-up for their annual New York Stage and Film's NYC Winter Season. New York Stage and Film's NYC Programming serves artists through the course of the full calendar year, and throughout the life cycle of their projects. The Winter Season offers workshops, readings, and residencies to several projects simultaneously. Tickets are free and can be reserved by visiting www.NewYorkStageAndFilm.org/NYCProgramming

"I wanted to approach our Winter Season like a version of our summer programming, so we have readings, residencies and filmmaker's events happening at various points throughout February," said Christopher Burney, New York Stage and Film's Artistic Director. "In addition to creating more opportunities for artists, this interaction between projects fosters something all artists seek - community."

New York Stage and Film's NYC Winter Season, held at The Lark's Barebones Studio (311 West 43rd Street, 5th Floor), will feature:

Inspired By True Events

by Ryan Spahn

directed by Michael Urie

Tuesday, February 4 at 3:00pm

Based on an actual incident at a community theater, Inspired By True Events reminds us that the show must go on - no matter what terrifying and harrowing event has occurred.

Growing Wild

by Shona Tucker

directed by Elizabeth Van Dyke

live music by Jack Gulielmetti

Friday, February 7 at 7:00pm

Shona Tucker (To Kill A Mockingbird) will perform her lyrical solo play with live music, Growing Wild, about a New York actress who returns to her southern Kentucky hometown to perform at Actors Theatre, only to learn that everything she believed about the death of her free-spirited sister was a lie. Through time shifts, we witness a family's inter-generational quest to heal from the trauma of a mysterious sex crime.

Whitelisted

by Chisa Hutchinson

directed by Jade King Carroll

Monday, February 10 at 3:00pm

Rebecca Burgess is just living her life when weird, supernatural shit starts happening to her for no reason she can think of. Of course, the fact that she can't think of the reason is probably why it's happening. Whitelisted is a cautionary tale that considers the possibility of cosmic justice in the absence of social justice.

A Distinct Society

by Kareen Fahmy

directed by Taylor Reynolds

Thursday, February 27 at 3:00pm

A quiet library that straddles the border of the U.S. and Canada becomes an unlikely crucible for five people from around the world. When an Iranian family, separated from one another by the "Muslim ban," use the library as a meeting place, the head librarian, a U.S. border patrol officer, and a local teenager have to choose between breaking the law and saving themselves.

Lovely Day

by Leslie Ayvazian

directed by Max Mayer

Friday, February 28 at 3:00pm

As Fran and Martin celebrate their wedding anniversary, they learn of a military recruiter's visit to their only son's high school. Faced with the prospect of his enlistment, they find themselves on opposite sides of one of the most profound questions any mother or father can face. Initially produced in 2003, Leslie will revisit the text within the context of the present.

Happy Hour Cabaret

Featuring songs by Migguel Anggelo, Khiyon Hursey, Jaime Lozano, Madeline Meyers, Christina Quintana, Brian Quijada, Zoe Sarnak, and Rona Siddiqui

Saturday, February 29 at 5:00pm

A 75-minute acoustic concert of songs-in-process by some of today's most exciting emerging songwriters for the theater. Join us for a drink and the stories behind their newest compositions.

Additionally, New York Stage and Film's NYC Winter Season will include various projects, receptions, and artists-in-residence, including:

Tell Them I'm Still Young

By Julia Doolittle

February 1-6, at The Lark

Allen, a history professor, and Kay, a poet, are entering their golden years when their only daughter is killed in a car crash. When a young man from their daughter's past and an ambitious but troubled graduate student enter their spheres, Allen and Kay find their identities and the resilience of their marriage thrown into uncertainty, as both question what it could possibly mean to be a parent with no child.

Artist Residences

February 1-7, at The Lark

New York Stage and Film will be in residence at The Lark Play Development Center from Saturday, February 1 - Friday, February 7, where they will host the public readings in their Winter Programming.

Additional projects, including casting, will be announced at a later date. Tickets are free and can be reserved by visiting

www.NewYorkStageAndFilm.org/NYCProgramming





