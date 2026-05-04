Wayne Brady to Star in MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT Off-Broadway

The first show of Vineyard Theatre’s 2026-2027 season will be Ms. Blakk for President, starring Emmy Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Wayne Brady (Kinky Boots, upcoming La Cage Aux Folles) as Terence Alan Smith/Joan Jett Blakk. Ms. Blakk For President is co-written by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau (Floyd Collins) and Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, Choir Boy). Landau also directs.

Wayne Brady as Lola in Kinky Boots

Introducing Joan Jett Blakk — the first (and only) Black Drag Queen Candidate for President of the United States of America. It’s the early 90s, the height of the AIDS epidemic, and Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago set off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet — and onto the floor of the DNC. Inspired — but not bound — by the true story of drag performer and activist Terence Alan Smith, Ms. Blakk For President is a joyous stampede through urgent and unfinished business.

Part campaign rally, part nightclub performance, part confessional — and all party — this singular new work by Tina Landau and Tarell Alvin McCraney stars Wayne Brady as the incomparable Joan/Terence.

Performances will begin on October 15, 2026 with an opening night of November 1, 2026, with the production playing for six weeks. Members will have first access to tickets. Vineyard Theatre Memberships for the 2026-27 season are on sale now and public on sale will be announced at a future date. Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Ms. Blakk For President is the first of three productions of Vineyard’s 2026-27 season. Additional productions will be announced at a later date.

Memberships are now on sale for The Vineyard’s 2026–2027 season. Three-ticket packages start at $220. Theatre Artist and Under 40 memberships start at $40. All memberships ensure the earliest access to tickets at a fraction of regular prices. To purchase and for more information, visit https://vineyardtheatre.org/memberships/ or call the box office at 212-353-0303.



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