New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Presents IOLANTHE

Parliamentary hijinks, hearsay, political extremes, and conflict of interest - 19th century Gilbertian storytelling never seemed so relevant!

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP), America's preeminent professional Gilbert & Sullivan repertory company, opens its 45th Anniversary Season with fan favorite Iolanthe, described by The New York Timesas "a madcap Victorian fairytale, rife with merriment and singing".

Performances will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m (with a 1:45 pre-show "Family Overture" introduction in the theater open to all ticket holders), at New York City's Kaye Playhouse (E. 68thStreet between Park and Lexington avenues near Lexington).

A fanciful Victorian tale with a heady mix of drama and comedy, Iolanthe or The Peer and the Peri, explores whether a man who is half a fairy can find happiness in a world where to marry a mortal is a capital crime. Despite its completely whimsical premise involving fairies and fairyland, Iolanthe's topsy-turvy plot is a commentary on human nature, human foibles and political institutions that are all too familiar in any age. Sullivan's brilliant score, with echoes of Mendelsohn and other classics, is also appropriately evergreen.

The plot revolves around the fairy, Iolanthe, banished 25-years ago for marrying a Peer of the Parliament. Now that the Fairy Queen has granted her a full pardon, Iolanthe's back in town, along with her son Strephon. They find that lighter spirits can pay a heavy price when mixing it up with mere mortal politicians in a riotous battle of the sexes.

Strephon is half fairy, half mortal and totally in love, as is the Lord Chancellor and every other Peer, all with the very same girl. It's certainly not politics as usual as the affairs of state in fairyland take center stage, tasty tunes take wing and hilarity takes the day.

"New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' performances can be thoroughly enjoyed by novices and G&S buffs alike," said NYGASP Artistic Director & General Manager Albert Bergeret. "There is not a company anywhere in the United States that provides a better introduction to G&S than we do, and our Family Overture series adds to the experience. Iolanthe tops my list of G&S favorites and has something to delight every generation." Bergeret, who has dedicated his professional career to the works of Gilbert & Sullivan, founded NYGASP in 1974. For 45-years, he has been its guiding light as both artistic director and general manager.

Iolanthe features James Mills in the demanding role of the Lord Chancellor who is funny, fatherly and conflicted in his three witty patter songs.

Mills is supported by a pair of youthful NYGASP veterans, Daniel Greenwood and Matthew Wages, who play two mindless peers of the realm, Lords Tolloller and Mountararat.

David Macaluso (half fairy Strephon) and Laurelyn Watson Chase (ward in Chancery Phyllis who wants to know "which half") provide the love interests.

Angela Christine Smith plays the imposing but vulnerable Queen of the Fairies who resists the temptation of falling in love with forbidden fruit in the form of the dashing Private Willis, a sentry on duty outside the House of Lords, played by David Wannen.

In the title role of fairy mother figure Iolanthe, Amy Maude Helfer, uses her mellifluous mezzo voice and strong acting to bring to life one of the most moving moments in all of the Gilbert & Sullivan canon.

Bergeret directs the large cast and also conducts the orchestra, with co-direction and choreography by David Auxier.

The pastoral and urban London settings are by Jack Garver, with lighting by Benjamin Weill. Costumes, including replicas of ceremonial robes worn by British Lords, are by Gail J. Wofford.

Tickets for Iolanthe are $25-$95 with 10 percent off for seniors and half price tickets for children 12 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nygasp.org or call the Kaye Playhouse, 212-772-4448.





