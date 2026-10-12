New York City Center's IN THE HEIGHTS Design Observership to Support Early-Career Latiné Designers

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La Gente: The Latinx/é Theatre Production Network and Boundless Theatre Company, in partnership with New York City Center's upcoming gala production of In the Heights, are launching a new Design Observership for early-career Latiné theatre designers based in New York City.

The program will select four participants, one each in scenic, costume, lighting, and sound design, for an immersive experience taking place October 21-24 and 26-27, 2026.

Participants will gain firsthand access to the professional design and production process, including observing technical rehearsals, shadowing assistant and associate designers, and participating in conversations with established theatre artists and mentors. The program also includes professional development opportunities, portfolio and résumé guidance, and community-building among the participating designers.

Each participant will receive a $1,000 stipend in recognition of their time and participation. The observership reflects a shared commitment to increasing access, visibility, and professional opportunities for Latiné designers, while fostering meaningful relationships between emerging artists and established theatre professionals.

Applications are open to self-identified early-career Latiné designers based in New York City. Applicants should submit a résumé, link to a portfolio or website, a brief statement of interest, and references.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2026

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 11 Hrs 58 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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