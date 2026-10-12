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New York City Center's IN THE HEIGHTS Design Observership to Support Early-Career Latiné Designers

Four participants will shadow designers across scenic, costume, lighting, and sound disciplines while gaining access to technical rehearsals and industry mentors.

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New York City Center's IN THE HEIGHTS Design Observership to Support Early-Career Latiné Designers

La Gente: The Latinx/é Theatre Production Network and Boundless Theatre Company, in partnership with New York City Center's upcoming gala production of In the Heights, are launching a new Design Observership for early-career Latiné theatre designers based in New York City.

The program will select four participants, one each in scenic, costume, lighting, and sound design, for an immersive experience taking place October 21-24 and 26-27, 2026.

Participants will gain firsthand access to the professional design and production process, including observing technical rehearsals, shadowing assistant and associate designers, and participating in conversations with established theatre artists and mentors. The program also includes professional development opportunities, portfolio and résumé guidance, and community-building among the participating designers.

Each participant will receive a $1,000 stipend in recognition of their time and participation. The observership reflects a shared commitment to increasing access, visibility, and professional opportunities for Latiné designers, while fostering meaningful relationships between emerging artists and established theatre professionals.

Applications are open to self-identified early-career Latiné designers based in New York City. Applicants should submit a résumé, link to a portfolio or website, a brief statement of interest, and references.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2026

Apply here: https://forms.gle/dPG11fqZeFjxm9o67


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