New VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Benefit To Feature Judy Gold, Jackie Hoffman, Brenda Braxton, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NYC's hilarious fill-in-the-blanks-whodunnit is back with an all-new script, all-new shenanigans, and an all-star cast. A one-night-only benefit performance, on Monday, November 25, Villain: DeBlanks BOOK CLUB! brings together a lineup including two-time Emmy winner and comedy icon, Judy Gold, the unpredictable, always-in-demand Emmy-nominee Jackie Hoffman (Only Murders in the Building, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Tony-nominee, chanteuse, and author of The Little Black Book of Backstage Etiquette Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Chicago), comic dynamo and a star of the Broadway sensation Oh, Mary!, Bianca Leigh (Hurricane Bianca, The Nap), versatile Drama Desk-nominated dynamo Amy Spanger (Chicago, Reefer Madness), and Broadway's hilariously brilliant – and brilliantly funny – Alli Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked).

All proceeds from this one-night event will benefit Covenant House NY (ny.covenanthouse.org). With an outstanding 91% rating on Charity Navigator, Covenant House NY makes excellent use of all donations and support. "Covenant House New York’s mission is to help each young person find safety and refuge from the dangers of living on the streets. We do this through compassion, unconditional love and absolute respect."

A Time Out NY Critics’ Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs—uncensored and unrehearsed—as they try to discover which of them is the killer. It’s “Clue” meets adult “Mad Libs,” and it’s never the same show twice. Visit villaindeblanks.com for more information.

Since 2014, Villain: DeBlanks has been presented all around New York City, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States, and each audience has helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous. As one-night events, DeBlanks has benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS; ACLU; Big Brothers, Big Sisters; Broadway Barks; ASPCA; St. Jude's; God's Love We Deliver; Theatre MAD; and many more.

Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 9:30 PM on Monday, November 25. Cover charge is $22–$52, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Comments