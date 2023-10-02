New Supernatural Horror Film FROM THE SHADOWS Starring Bruce Davison, Keith David & More Available on Vudu This Month

Some things are hidden for a reason.

From the Shadows, the new paranormal horror film from director Mike Sargent brings together - for the first time - horror titans, Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Bruce Davison (“Ozark,” Willard”), Tony-nominated and multiple Emmy Award winner Keith David (“Nope,” “The Thing”), along with Selena Anduze (“Wanda/Vision,” “Creepshow”). Following a national theatrical release, the new film will be available online on VUDU beginning October 6, it was announced today by producers Michael Alden, Ian Holt and Mike Kuciak of Alt-House Productions in partnership with PFG Films.

Audiences can stream From the Shadows on Vudu by clicking HERE.

Celebrate the upcoming Halloween season with the film Fears Magazine says is, “An old-school horror film that mixes smartphone footage, computer conference footage and traditional cinematic narrative to present a tale of spiritual academics.” Cinema Daily raves, “From the Shadows intertwines the horror genre with science fiction and expands on the perceptual power of the mind. A top-notch cast includes industry legends Keith David and Bruce Davison.”

Based on the mystique and mystery of the Ancient Alien theory, From The Shadows begins when the enigmatic leader of the Hidden Wisdom cult, Dr. Joseph Cawl (Bruce Davison), and eighteen of his followers all die in a mysterious inferno. Five young survivors suspected of igniting the blaze contact paranormal researcher Amara Rowan (Selena Anduze) to help uncover the real cause of the fire. What they stumble upon is the truth behind the disappearance of Cawl's partner, Dr. Leonard Bertram (Keith David). What they don't realize is that the blast opened a portal to evil entities known as Shadow People** and to a deranged killer hell-bent on slaughtering them all.

Directed by Mike Sargent, written by Mike Kuciak with story by Ian Holt (co-author, with Dacre Stoker, of the international bestseller, “Dracula the Un-Dead”, the official sequel to Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel, “Dracula”), Mike Kuciak, and Mike Sargent. From The Shadows is produced by Michael Alden, Ian Holt and Mike Kuciak of Alt House Productions in partnership with PFG Films. Special Effects makeup is designed by Vincent J. Guastini, with sound design by Academy Award winner Cecelia Hall. The film's score is composed by horror legend, Alan Howarth, who along with partner John Carpenter, composed the scores to classics such as “Halloween,” “They Live,” “Prince Of Darkness,” and “Escape From New York.”

“What intrigued me most about directing this film was the idea of fear of the unknown,” said Mike Sargent. “The idea that there is something malevolent waiting for us in the darkness that we can't see but we know is there. I also think we live in a world where we often wonder how people could commit some of the evil that they do. So, when you put this together with the ability to work with two icons like Keith David and Bruce Davison… It's literally a genre lover's dream come true.”

“Horror is my first and greatest love,” said screenwriter Mike Kuciak. “With From the Shadows, we get the visceral horror thrill of a crazed man with a knife leaping up behind the characters, and we get something of a Lovecraftian element in the sense that two scientists and a journalist explore something they think is simple at the face of it, only to discover something cosmic and unknown at work. I think horror works best when it is, at its core, a human story.”

Ian Holt, who devised the story of the film, said, “We got the idea for the film from Erich Von Daniken and Giorgio Tsoukalos and their “Ancient Aliens” theories, which I've been a fan of since I saw the documentary "Chariots Of The Gods" as a kid. The theory goes that long ago, aliens came to earth to advance our civilization by passing along to us the secret dark powers of the universe. How scary would it be if a modern man rediscovered these ancient powers? We just knew that this scenario could make for one heck of an original and terrifying supernatural horror thriller, and that was the jumping off point for From the Shadows.”

From The Shadows won the Best Feature Award at The Horrorween Festival, was a finalist at The Stranger Days Horror Festival, and is an official selection of the Phobia Film Festival in Missouri.

In addition to Vudu, the film can also be seen on Comcast, Charter, Directv, Cox Cable, Dish Network Altice, Uverse, Verizon Fios and Sling.

Extremely winning and versatile, the award-worthy actor, now enjoying an over four decade career, has included everything from Shakespeare to Seinfeld. Bruce had strong roles alongside greats like Burt Lancaster in the well-made cavalry item,” Ulzana's Raid” and the powerful independent film,” Short Eyes “in which he played a child molester. Also, other notable films include the musical film version of “Mame”, “The Jerusalem” “ File”, “Mother, Jugs & Speed”, “Grand Jury”, “Brass Target”, “Kiss My Grits”, “Crimes of Passion”, “Spies Like Us”, “The Ladies Club”, “Longtime Companion” (Academy Award Nominee Best Supporting Actor), and of course Marvel's “X-Men”, “X-Men 2” and the classic horror film “Willard” opposite film greats Earnest Borgnine and the bride ff Frankenstein herself, Elsa Lancaster. Bruce has also been seen on series in later years including “The Practice”, “The L Word”, “Seinfeld”, Amazon Prime's “Mozart” “In The Jungle”, “Blindspot” and ABC Family's, “The Fosters”. In 2021, Bruce was cast in the award-winning hit Netflix series, “Ozark” and recently costarred in the super hit phenomenon, “Yellowstone” spin off series, 1923 with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

SELENA ANDUZE

Selena Anduze is a West Indian American Actress with over 20 years' experience in stage, television and film. Most recently, she can be seen as "Jackie Ponder" in HULU's hit series, CANDY. In addition to numerous roles in horror series and films such as Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House and Stephen King's Doctor Sleep both from Mike Flanagan, Greg Nicotero's Creepshow reboot, and HBO/MAX and DC's Swamp Thing series. Selena has also gathered fans from Marvel's Venom and the MCU as FBI Agent Rodriguez, in Disney's “Wanda/Vision”.

Keith David is a classically trained, multiple Emmy award winning actor. He is currently shooting a new series for producer JJ Abrams and HBO Max entitled “Duster.” Previously Keith starred alongside Zoe Saldana in the Netflix limited series “From Scratch,” for which he won the NAACP Image Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. Keith was featured in Jordan Peele's latest film “Nope.” He starred in the TV series "Greenleaf" for Oprah Winfrey's OWN network for 5 seasons. He also recently starred in “Black As Night” for Blumhouse / Amazon. Other big screen credits include Keith co-starring in Chadwick Boseman's last film "21 Bridges". Prior appearances include “Night School” with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish and “Tales from the Hood 2”. Other highlights from Keith's movie career include the Academy award-winning films “Crash” and “Platoon.” He is widely recognized for appearing in Disney's “The Princess and the Frog”, “Requiem for a Dream”, “Men at Work”, “There's Something About Mary”, and John Carpeneter's horror classics, “They Live” and “The Thing.” Other recent TV credits include "Leverage: Redemption," “Creepshow,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Blackish,” and “MacGyver”. Earlier credits include “Community”, “Enlisted”, “ER”, and “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood”. On Broadway, Keith starred in August Wilson's “Seven Guitars” and “Jelly's Last Jam” for which he garnered a Tony Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical. Keith's work as a voice actor has made him a household name. His rich and powerful voice has been featured in national commercials, award shows, documentaries, video games, and animation. By virtue of his long collaboration with award winning documentarian Ken Burns, Keith has earned three Emmys for narrating “Jackie Robinson”, “The War”, and “Unforgivable Blackness – The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson”. His most recent narration was for “Muhammad Ali: A Documentary by Ken Burns.” Other voice acting credits include countless fan favorites such as “Adventure Time”, “Bojack Horseman,” “Rick & Morty”, “Spawn”, and “Gargoyles”.

MIKE SARGENT (director)

Mike Sargent has worked behind the camera in a variety of ways as a Producer, Screenwriter, Director, Composer, Sound Designer & Storyboard artist. A graduate of the High School of Art & Design and Parson's School of Design as an Illustrator, Mike Sargent started his career in Theatre and Film as a sound designer. He was awarded the prestigious Audelco Award for excellence in Sound Design. As an Illustrator he also done storyboards for film projects as diverse as horror film “Brain Damage” by Frank Henenlotter, thrillers “Illegal Tenders & The Ministers” by Franc. Reyes. And most recently two projects for John Leguizamo. In 1997 his short film, “The Lesson”, premiered to critical acclaim at the Visions of New Black filmmaker's Festival. Mike Sargent's writing and directing debut feature film, “Personals” (aka Hook'd Up) starred Malik Yoba (of NY Undercover and Why Did I Get Married) and Stacey Dash (of the film and TV show Clueless) and feature the film debut of comedian Jim Gaffigan. ”Personals” was the opening night film at Los Angeles' Pan African Film Festival in 1999. The L.A. Times called the film “both entertaining and provocative.” In the world of film criticism, Mike was the host and creator of ARISE ON SCREEN Arise Networks weekly global movie review & interview program notably the first ever African-American hosted film review television show. He is also a founding member and co-President of the Black Film Critics Circle (BFCC). Sargent is chief Film Critic for WBAI RADIO and host of daytime film review program, REELWORLD, and WBAI's popular late-night radio show, NITESHIFT. Mike teaches filmmaking at the Museum of the Moving Image for the Afrikan Poetry Theater and is currently completing “Bad Boys”: A Documentary, an in-depth, investigative film that examines why women and society in general are in love with ‘bad boys' and have been throughout history.

ALAN HOWARTH (score)

Sonic Composer, Alan Howarth's film work started on “Star Trek-The Motion Picture”, launching him as a sound designer for the following 6 Star Trek feature films. Next was "Escape From New York", collaborating with the director and composer, John Carpenter, and continuing on scores for “Halloween” 2-6, “Christine”,"Big Trouble in Little China", "Prince of Darkness" and "They Live". His award-winning Sound Design work placed him on the Oscar-winning sound effects teams for "The Hunt for Red October" and "Dracula" directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

Cece Hall is an Academy Award winning Sound Designer and Professor who has been an advocate for visionary filmmakers for more than thirty-five years. She was the first woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Sound Effects Editing for “Top Gun” and she went on to win the Oscar for “The Hunt for Red October,” a film for which she also received a British BAFTA nomination. Hall has been nominated for numerous Motion Picture Sound Editor Golden Reel Awards, winning for both “Something So Right” and “Top Gun.” Her credits include: “Star Trek” I, II & III, “Beverly Hills Cop “I & II, “Witness,” Both Pee-Wee movies, “Searching for Bobby Fisher”, “Days of Thunder”, “The Addams Family”, “Addams Family Values”, “Flashdance” and “Terms of Endearment”. In addition to her Academy Award for “The Hunt for Red October”, Hall has won two MPSE Golden Reel awards among eleven nominations. She was elected president of the MPSE in 1984, the first woman to hold that office and she served on the Executive Committee of the Sound Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In 2019, Hall was featured in the Award-Winning Documentary Feature, Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound. On January 19, 2020, Hall received the MPSE's Golden Reel Career Achievement Award.

Vincent James GUASTINI (special effects makeup)

Practical effects work is mostly known for his 30 plus years in the business in creating the ground- breaking animatronic wings and creature effects in Kevin Smith's film "Dogma" and for Darren Aronofsky's film, "Requiem for a Dream", he designed sculpted and applied prosthetics changing Oscar nominated actress Ellen Burstyn into a thinning decaying woman. The prosthetic transformation made Vincent an Oscar hopeful that year and is looked at as one of the most convincing transformations in prosthetic makeup history for subtlety and realism. He later worked with Aronofsky again on the film "Aftermath" starring Arnold Schwarzenegger where Vincent's team created silicone bodies for a graphic plane crash. Vincent's other groundbreaking effects include the first use of silicone technology with fire victim effects for Clint Eastwood's "Letters of Iwo Jima" and "Flags of Our Father". Other films include the Bryan Singer produced horror film hit "The Taking of Deborah Logan". With the help of prosthetic silicone appliances and puppets Vincent and his team transformed actress Jill Larson into a crazed demonic possessed creature. Development & Design: I Frankenstein, Watchmen, Hannibal, Battlestar Galactica, (Ronald D. Moore Version) Creature of the Black Lagoon, Preacher, Green Hornet, Doom the Movie, I Am Legend, The Thing prequel. V.G.P. Design Team & Makeup Effects Crew Credits include: Original Hellboy, remake, Predator 2019, Tron Legacy, Jurassic Park, Terminator 2, Edward Scissor Hands.

ALT HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

Founded by producers Michael Alden, Ian Holt and Michael Kuciak, Alt-House Productions is dedicated to producing the highest quality in genre entertainment. "From The Shadows" follows multi film festival award winning horror headbanger "Death Metal" which is being released May 30th through Bayview/Vipco. The company's next project is "5 Must Die" a supernatural revenge thriller scheduled to go into production at the end of the summer.

Film works include: Death Metal", the VC Feature, “Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With A Twist”, "Come From Away" (Apple) “Death Metal,” “Just Cause” with Sean Connery, Stephen Daldry's “The Hours,” and “Kissing Jessica Stein.” Feature documentaries include: "Studio One Forever," “My Beautiful Stutter“(Discovery +) and the fashion forward “UnZipped” for Miramax. As a theater producer; On Broadway: Come From Away, Disgraced (2015 Pulitzer Prize - Drama), Grey Gardens, and Bridge & Tunnel (Special TONY Award). On the West End: Come From Away (Olivier), David Seidlers' The King's Speech, and Bat Boy The Musical.

IAN HOLT

Ian is the co-author, with Dacre Stoker, of the international best seller, “Dracula The Un-Dead”, the official sequel to Bram Stoker's classic 1897 novel, “Dracula.” To date, “Dracula The Un-Dead” has sold more than two million copies worldwide and was nominated for “Best First Horror Novel” by The Thriller Awards. Ian wrote the cult horror classic, “Dr. Chopper”.starring Costas Mandylor. He wrote and produced the supernatural thriller, “Episode 50”, co-produced by Ehud Bleiberg and Compound B. Ian penned and will produce the horror feature “5 Must Die”. Ian is also producer of the new horror feature, “Death Metal” and the story writer and producer of the new horror feature “From The Shadows” starring Bruce Davison (“Willard”, “X-Men”), Selena Anduze (“Doctor Sleep”, Marvel's “WandaVision”) and Keith David (John Carpenter's “The Thing”, Jordan Peele's “Nope”).

MICHAEL KUCIAK

Michael Kuciak is the writer-director of DEATH METAL (out now via Bayview/Vipco) and the writer-producer of "From The Shadows" (starring Keith David, Bruce Davison, and Selena Anduze) which is slated to be released on 9/22 via Bleiberg/Stonecutter. Mike has served as a producer/executive producer on several indie feature films, including the horror-comedy "Killer Party" and "All For Nikki," a thriller. Besides "Death Metal", Mike has directed several music videos and short films, including the award-winning horror short, "Stairs." He is the founder/CEO of Blast Furnace Media, and a partner of Alt-House Productions. Previously, Mike was the Senior Vice President of Development for a management-production company and the founder of his own management company, Samurai MK. Mike is originally from Chicago, where he played bass in punk and metal bands. He currently resides in Los Angeles.

STONECUTTER MEDIA LTD.

For more than 30 years, Stonecutter has helped clients crush the competition in media, entertainment, live event production and distribution. Stonecutter Media Ltd. Ltd. specializes in the creation and distribution of traditional broadcast & digital programming of more than 500 program titles annually. Content distributed ranges from feature films, and episodic TV to ring sports and live productions.