New Musicals THE CLEARWATERS and LITTLE DUENDE Lead New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

Tune in on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 7PM EDT.

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from the new musicals The Clearwaters and Little Duende. The live 45-minute presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers and creative team.

The new musical The Clearwaters has lyrics by Sara Wordsworth (In Transit, The Elf on the Shelf), music by Russ Kaplan (In Transit, The Elf on the Shelf), and a book by Daniel John Kelley. Minnesota. March, 1999. Young mother Bethany Clearwater has just inherited a house in the dilapidated factory town of Oak Pines, where she moves with her troubled teenage daughter Belinda. Bethany plans to finally escape their nomadic past and make a fresh start. But when Belinda, just two months away from graduating high school, runs away on her first day of school, Bethany turns to desperate and ridiculous measures to ensure a bright future for her daughter...and maybe a second chance for herself. The Clearwaters is a hilarious and thoughtful exploration into the myth of the American Dream, stolen identity, and a mother and daughter finding their best selves in the unlikeliest of places. Featuring performances by Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked) and Zoe Manarel (Matilda, Amazon's The Dangerous Book for Boys).

The new musical Little Duende has music and lyrics by Robi Hager and a book by Georgina Escobar. In the land of Elflán, life and beauty flourishes. We meet Adelita, an adventurous and curious young elf eager to find what lies beyond the horizon. When the evil spirit of La Mancha kidnaps her mother and destroys her home, Adelita is forced to travel north to the land of the Hadaseñas in hopes of being reunited with her again. With fairy tales and mythological themes, Little Duende comments on real world matters as it explores the border crisis, dual citizenship and the consequences of a dark family secret. Featuring performances by Daniele Hager and Brianna Lopez.

The Clearwaters was a finalist for development at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center in 2019, and was developed at CAP21 and Oklahoma University. This is the first time that material from Little Duende will be presented publicly.

The 45-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

