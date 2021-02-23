New Musical SUPERYOU to Make Online World Premiere During Women's History Month

Broadway On Demand will present the online world premiere of the drive-in concert production of the new musical SuperYou by Lourds Lane, the journey of a woman who reconnects with her dreams when her superheroine creations come to life, during Women's History Month, Friday, March 5 at 8:00 PM ET.

SuperYou was previously scheduled to open at the Daryl Roth Theatre in May, of 2020, but was forced to shut down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Exactly one month after the date the show was to open in NYC, SuperYou became the first theatrical show to safely perform live during the pandemic - giving a concert performance for two nights to a sold-out audience at a drive-in, in Amenia, NY in June of 2020. To stay socially distant, the cast performed on the backs of five pick-up trucks.

The concert performance and the behind-the-scenes footage depicted in the hour -long movie, "SuperYou the Musical Drive-in Concert," tells the heartwarming story of resilience, overcoming obstacles, and an unshakeable faith in one's vision. With over forty Broadway veterans coming together in belief of a singular mission, the movie is an inspiring reminder that now more than ever, the world needs a superhero. That superhero is you.

Lourds Lane's instantly singable anthemic music in SuperYou is all about getting on the other side of adversity and finding inner strength -- themes which are so relevant to our world right now. For this reason, coupled with the unbelievable talent of the cast, SuperYou continues to gain fans and followers, even while theater is dark, with viral videos on TikTok and thousands of requests for sheet music and karaoke tracks.

"SuperYou is led by brilliant, creative, and strong women in theater who support each other and lift each other up. Together, we created, reshaped, and innovated at a time during the pandemic when no other theater show was doing anything live. What better time to celebrate the magic of what we created than during Women's History month?", said Lourds.

SuperYou is written, composed, and arranged by Lourds Lane, directed and choreographed by JoAnn M. Hunter with a creative team that includes Tony Award-nominated set designer Anna Louizos, Tony-winning sound designer Brian Ronan, music supervision and arrangements by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, and casting by Wojcik-Seay. SuperYou is produced by Melissa M. Jones / All Awesome LLC.

The SuperYou performers in this film include Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful), Lavon Fisher Wilson (Chicago), Molly Tynes (Pippin), Brie Cassil (The Marvelous Wonderettes), and writer/composer, Lourds Lane.