New Light Theater Project Will Hold Workshop For Stage Adaptation of Sheila Heti's Novel MOTHERHOOD

Sheila Heti's critically acclaimed, best-selling novel, MOTHERHOOD, has been optioned for a stage adaptation by New Light Theater Project and Executive Producer Ben Folds. THIS WRESTLING PLACE, the play will be adapted and directed by Sarah Norris with original music and movement by Emma Sandall.

Heti's groundbreaking novel received wide critical acclaim. About a woman who grapples with the decision to have a child, the novel was called "earthy and philosophical and essential" by the New York Times and The Paris Review called it "a brilliant, radical, and moving book."

THIS WRESTLING PLACE fuses text, original music, and movement to re-imagine Heti's story for the stage. Asking what is gained and what is lost when a woman becomes a mother, the play treats this consequential decision of mid-adulthood with candor and humor.

New Light Theater Project Artistic Director Sarah Norris says, "I was beyond thrilled when Emma and Ben approached us with this project. Sheila's words are innovative and fresh, and her poetic style of writing is highly theatrical. This is an honest exploration of an extremely difficult subject, and it is our mission to meld Sheila's grace and wit into a truly unique theatrical production."

The developmental workshop of THIS WRESTLING PLACE will take place on April 24 & 25 at 7:30pm at IRT Theater in the West Village. Emma Sandall will be joined on stage with Claudia Campbell and Michael Aguirre with projection design by Yana Biryukova, costume design by An-lin Dauber, and additional choreography by Ashlee Wasmund. Music direction by Beth Meyers.

The workshop is open to select industry members, who should be in touch with New Light Theater Project by emailing admin@NewLightTheaterProject.com





