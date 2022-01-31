New Dates Announced For The Town Hall's 2022 'Broadway By The Year' Concerts

The Town Hall has announced new dates for Broadway By The Year, created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel, due to the current Omicron surge. Instead of beginning in February, this year's series will begin in March, with the last concert being performed in September.

This year, The Town Hall will set a new, exciting standard for its signature series, with each concert highlighting a major musical theater theme. They are: The New Wave that will feature the breakthrough new composers of the last twenty-five years; From The Ziegfeld Follies to Moulin Rouge, which will explore the remarkable history of jukebox musicals and the great age of musical revues; Almost on Broadway that, for the first time in Broadway by the Year history, tackles the great musical theater songbook that never reached the Great White Way; and, finally, the biggest, most ambitious concert in Broadway by the Year's history, A One Night Only History of Broadway Song and Dance.

"We have an extraordinarily ambitious Broadway by the Year season planned, and we don't want the virus to imperil our ability to bring it to you," said Scott Siegel and The Town Hall's Artistic Director Melay Araya in a joint statement. "We know our audiences won't want to miss any of the excitement and pushing back the concerts by a month will keep everyone safer."

Ross Patterson continues as the series' musical director along with The Ross Patterson Little Big Band.

Broadway by the Year© concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons, and will continue to break new ground in its 21st season.