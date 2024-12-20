New Cast Members to Join DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the immersive and interactive theater experience that brings the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game to life like never before, has revealed that Ify Nwadiwe (Dimension 20, Workaholics, and Grand Crew), Jack Lepiarz (known as “Jacques Ze Whipper”) and Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil Village) are set to usher in The New Year as the award-winning production’s newest Featured Players!

Under license by Hasbro and its Wizards of the Coast division, The Twenty-Sided Tavern is an immersive theatrical experience that combines the magic of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS with the excitement of live performance. Audience members are not just spectators

but active participants, guiding the story and determining the fate of the characters. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or new to the world of role-playing games,

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern promises an unforgettable journey.

"After seeing the show myself, it was a dream to get the chance to be on the stage. It's a mix of all of my favorite things: comedy, storytelling, and D&D,” said Nwadiwe “It's an honor to join the cast and join the fun on stage."

Ify Nwadiwe is a comedian, actor, writer, and professional nerd, known for his roles in

Dimension 20, Workaholics, and Grand Crew. Ify will portray the ‘Warrior’ from January 3 through January 21.

“I’ve been smitten with D&D since I was a kid,” said Lepiarz. “And getting a chance to play it and entertain people at the same time is an honor and a privilege.”

Jack Lepiarz, famously known as “Jacques Ze Whipper,” is a celebrated circus performer and social media personality. Renowned for his whip-cracking stage shows at Renaissance festivals, Jack has captivated over 3 million fans online. He will play the role of

'Trickster' from January 9 through January 19.

“After the thrilling experience of working on Baldur’s Gate 3 I was so happy to be asked to step back into the world of Dungeons & Dragons—this time on stage,” said Newbon. “I can’t wait to share this adventure with the audience.”

Neil Newbon, winner of The Game Awards' 2023 Best Performer for his role as Astarion in

Baldur's Gate III, has over 14 years of experience in performance capture and voiceover, with credits in more than 100 games, TV shows, and films. Neil will portray the 'Mage' from January 23 through February 4.

The addition of these three immensely talented featured players continues DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern’s commitment to providing diverse and engaging experiences for its audiences. Each performance is a standalone, audience-driven adventure, where attendees influence the story's direction through real-time choices and interactions.

Catch Jacques Ze Whipper (January 9–19), Ify Nwadiwe (January 3-21), and Neil Newbon (January 23 - February 4) as they join DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern for their limited runs!

Comments