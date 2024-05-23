New 42 To Host Annual Gala - CELEBRATING TIMES SQUARE: EVERY CORNER TELLS A STORY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New 42 will present the return of their annual gala at the Plaza Hotel, which will be taking place on Monday, June 3 at 6PM. This year’s gala, titled Celebrating Times Square: Every Corner Tells a Story, will recognize the vital role that exposure to the performing arts for young people plays in the cultural and economic vibrancy of Times Square and New York City. Hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, the event will honor the Times Square Alliance and its president, Tom Harris, as well as choreographer and founder of Rennie Harris Puremovement, Rennie Harris.

The event will also feature special performances by the 2023-2024 National Youth Poet Laureate of the United States Salome Agbaroji, winner of Season 14 of The Voice Brynn Cartelli, Ladies of Hip-Hop Dance Collective, Broadway artists Aisha Jackson, Jacob Guiterrez and Nic Rouleau.

The Marian Heiskell Award will be presented to Times Square Alliance and its President Tom Harris for their exceptional dedication to keeping Times Square safe, clean and welcoming since its founding in 1992.

The New Victory Arts Award will be presented to Rennie Harris for his contributions as a global hip-hop ambassador and a sought-after choreographer, and as the artist whose work has been performed on the New Victory stage more than any other artist in its 29-year history.

“New 42 recognizes the immense responsibility we have in engaging young people in the performing arts” said Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42. “We acknowledge these outstanding honorees for their contributions to our mission, and to the cultural fabric of Times Square and New York City.”

Since 1995, New 42’s signature project, the New Victory Theater, has welcomed generations of families to experience the magic of theater together: the New 42 family includes 150 partner schools and 40,000 NYC school kids, whose education is enriched each year by the New Victory’s performances and resources as well as the Youth Corps employment program.

“We are so grateful to be able to celebrate Times Square Alliance, Tom Harris, and Rennie Harris at this year’s gala,” said Fiona Rudin, Chairman of the Board at New 42. “We are especially looking forward to powerhouse performances from Salome Agbaroji, Ladies of Hip Hop, and Aisha Jackson - what an extraordinary way to celebrate New 42’s mission and its role in the cultural center of New York.”

Proceeds from Celebrating Times Square: Every Corner Tells a Story will support the innovative artistic, arts education, and engagement programs of New 42 and New Victory.

Celebrating Times Square: Every Corner Tells a Story leadership includes Fiona and Eric Rudin, Jody and John Arnhold, Emily and Len Blavatnik, Kelly and William Galanis, Diane and Marc Spilker, and Chairs Shahara Ahmad-Llewellyn, Kitty Patterson Kempner and Tom Kempner, Vinnie and Rohit Kumar, May and Samuel Rudin Family Foundation, Gerri and Andy Sommers, and Ann Unterberg.

Gala Vice Chairs are Leigh Bishop, Amy Jacobs-Rubenstein, Dr. Edward Kwak and Ms. Ji Park Kwak, Kate and Brad Peck, and Henry Tisch; and Committee Members include Yemi Benedict-Vatel and Patrick Vatel, Lynne Biggar, Caryn and Jonathan Bilzin, Susan and David Edelstein, Russell Granet and David Beach, Neil Gupta and Seema Dhar, Kasirer, LLC, Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, Kim and Greg Lippmann, John Lithgow, Margaret and Daniel Loeb, Sarah Long and David Solomon, Sammy Lopez, Mr. James L. and Mrs. Margo M. Nederlander, Clifford Ross, Stefanie Katz Rothman and James Rothman, Meredith and Eliot Rubenzahl, John Tiedemann Incorporated, Christina Zagarino and Tyler Horan, and Lucinda Zilkha and Andrew Francis.

The evening will begin at 6:00 PM with a festive cocktail reception, after which guests will be treated to a night of tributes and performances beginning at 7:00 PM. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.new42.org/gala2024/ or call 646-223-3082.

