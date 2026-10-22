Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, and Mae Jemison Join GALILEO As Producers

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The new Broadway musical, Galileo will welcome NASA astronaut and the first woman of color in space Dr. Mae Jemison; scientist, educator, and television host Bill Nye; and astrophysicist, author, and Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson to its producing team.

'Galileo's story reminds us that scientific discovery begins with the courage to question what we think we already know,' said producers Lipitz, Tisch, and Roth. 'What unites Dr. Mae Jemison, Bill Nye, and Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is not only their extraordinary passion for science, but their lifelong commitment to sharing that passion with others. Each has devoted their career to making science more accessible, sparking curiosity, and inspiring millions of people to look at the world with a deeper sense of wonder. Bringing them together as co-producers creates a powerful connection between science and the arts, and we're thrilled to have them join us in bringing this event to Broadway.'

Dr. Mae Jemison said, 'Long before I went into space, dance, science, the arts, and the stars above were major focal points of my life. At eight years old, I talked my mother into enrolling me in dance classes while I insidiously learned everything I could about the Gemini and Apollo missions. At Stanford, I danced, choreographed, performed, made silk screen prints, all while earning a degree in chemical engineering. Taking dance classes at Alvin Ailey while earning my MD at Cornell Medical School, I realized that both science and dance were outlets for impacting the world around me. For me, science provides an understanding of a universal experience, and the arts provide a universal understanding of a personal experience. And that is why I could not be more excited to join this team. Galileo's story is both universal and personal. This new musical showcases the science and history, while also revealing the humanity behind it.'

Bill Nye commented, 'I am excited indeed to join the Galileo musical as a co-producer. We're bringing the passion, beauty, and joy of science to the Broadway stage. Galileo changed our understanding of our place in space as well as our fundamental grasp of our understanding of the way things move in nature. This show celebrates his spirit of inquiry, discovery, and critical thinking. Looking forward to seeing you in the theater.'

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson commented, 'Galileo remains a seminal figure, not only in the history of science but in the history of civilization. A stark reminder that what is discovered to be objectively true in the universe is not always welcomed by cultural, political, or religious dogma. I am proud to be a part of this effort to bring Galileo's story to life. Society needs it now more than ever.'

Featuring a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner, Galileo will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. Performances begin on Tuesday, November 10, at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street), with an opening night set for Sunday evening, December 6.

Galileo stars four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, are Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, with swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren.

Grammy Award winner Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, 'Stranger Things') will alternate as 'Galileo Galilei' at certain performances.

Galileo is the electrifying and explosive new Broadway musical about the man whose discoveries rocked our universe. When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity's understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away. Belief, ambition, and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they're willing to sacrifice for what matters most.

Galileo had its world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it was developed prior to Broadway.

The creative team for Galileo will include Brian Usifer (Music Supervision & Orchestrations), Rachel Hauck (Set Design), Susan Hilferty (Costume Design), Kevin Adams (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design), Ethan Tobman (Video & Projection Design), and Satellite Wigs (Hair & Wig Design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA. Aurora Productions is the Production Manager, and ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager.

ABOUT THE PRODUCERS

Dr. Mae Jemison is an entrepreneur, engineer, physician, educator, humanitarian, and former NASA astronaut whose work bridges science, technology, arts, and culture to address humanity's greatest challenges. The first woman of color to travel into space, she served six years as a NASA astronaut and flew as a Science Mission Specialist aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour on the joint NASA–Japanese Spacelab J mission. Jemison leads 100 Year Starship (100YSS), a global nonprofit initiative advancing human interstellar travel within the next century while transforming life on Earth. The initiative fosters breakthroughs in science, technology, education, and human systems to support a sustainable future. A Stanford University graduate in chemical engineering and African and Afro-American studies, Jemison earned her medical degree from Cornell University. Before NASA, she served as a Peace Corps medical officer in Sierra Leone and Liberia. She later taught environmental studies at Dartmouth College and founded initiatives advancing technology innovation and STEM education, including The Earth We Share science camp. A member of the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, Jemison champions scientific literacy, diversity, inclusion, and global collaboration. Her honors include induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame and the U.S. National Aviation Hall of Fame. Through advocacy, scholarship, and public engagement, she continues expanding humanity's horizons.

Bill Nye is an American science educator, engineer, television presenter, inventor, and New York Times bestselling author. As the co-creator and host of the Emmy Award-winning 90s television series Bill Nye the Science Guy, Nye helped introduce science and engineering in an entertaining and accessible manner to generations of viewers, fostering an understanding and appreciation for the science that makes our world work. Today, he is a respected champion of scientific literacy through his work challenging opponents of evidence-based education and policy on climate change, evolution, and critical thinking. Nye's lifelong commitment to science advocacy has earned him various honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, inclusion in the TIME 100 Health List, a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Children's and Family Emmys. For 15 years, Nye served as CEO of The Planetary Society, the world's largest and most influential non-governmental space organization co-founded by Carl Sagan and is now the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and Chief Ambassador for the organization. He earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Cornell University and currently resides in Washington, DC, and Los Angeles, CA, with his wife.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator born and raised in New York City. He graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, earned a BA in Physics from Harvard University, and received his PhD in Astrophysics from Columbia University. Tyson directs the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History. He has advised the U.S. government (for the White House and the Pentagon) on aerospace and space exploration and served on NASA's Advisory Council. A prolific author, Tyson has written numerous bestselling books, including Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Death by Black Hole, The Pluto Files, and recently, Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter. His works explore the universe, scientific discoveries, and science's relationship with society. Tyson hosts the long-time popular podcast 'StarTalk', blending science with humor and occasional celebrity guests. He also hosted the multi-part documentaries 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' and 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds', bringing the universe down to Earth for global audiences. Recognized for promoting science education, Tyson has received twenty-seven honorary doctorates and NASA's Distinguished Public Service Medal. Asteroid '13123 Tyson' honors his contributions to science communication and public understanding of the universe.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 08 Hrs 52 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming