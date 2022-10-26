Nathan Lane to Moderate Live Evening With Steve Martin and Harry Bliss at The Town Hall

The Town Hall has announced that stage and screen star Nathan Lane will moderate a special evening with Hollywood icon Steve Martin and artist Harry Bliss, as they reflect on their new book Number One Is Walking - My Life In the Movies and Other Diversions (Celadon Books). The live evening will take place on November 15 at 8pm at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). Audience members will receive a signed copy of the book, courtesy of Stand Bookstore.

Number One is Walking is Steve Martin's cinematic legacy-an illustrated memoir of his legendary acting career with stories from his most popular films and artwork by New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss.

Steve Martin has never written about his career in the movies before. In Number One is Walking, he shares anecdotes from the sets of his beloved films-from Father of the Bride to Roxanne, The Jerk to Three Amigos, and many more, bringing readers directly into his world. In it, he shares charming tales of antics, moments of inspiration, and exploits with the likes of Paul McCartney and Diane Keaton, Harrison Ford and Chevy Chase.

Martin details his forty years in the movie biz, as well as his stand-up comedy, banjo playing, writing, and cartooning, all with his unparalleled wit. With gorgeously illustrated cartoons and single-panel "diversions" in Steve and Harry's signature style, Number One is Walking is full of the everyday moments that make up a movie star's life, capturing Steve Martin's singular humor and acclaimed career in film. The perfect gift from the team who brought you the #1 New York Times bestseller A Wealth of Pigeons.

"We are excited to host Steve Martin and Harry Bliss as they discuss their book, Number One Is Walking," said The Town Hall Artistic Director Melay Araya. "Having Nathan Lane moderate the discussion will defintiely give audience members an evening that they won't soon forget."

Tickets prices, which include a copy of Number One is Walking are $50-$52 and are available at www.TheTownHall.org.

The evening is presented in partnership with Strand Bookstore (www.strandbooks.com) and is also providing copies of Number One is Walking.

BIOS

is one of the most well-known talents in entertainment. His work has earned him an Academy Award®, five Grammy® awards, an Emmy®, the Mark Twain Award, and the Kennedy Center Honors.As an author, Martin's work includes the novel An Object of Beauty, the play Picasso at the Lapin Agile, a collection of comic pieces, Pure Drivel, a bestselling novella, Shopgirl, and his memoir Born Standing Up. Martin's films include The Jerk, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Roxanne, Parenthood, L.A. Story, Father of the Bride, and Bowfinger.

Harry Bliss

is a cartoonist and cover artist for the New Yorker magazine. His syndicated single-panel comic 'Bliss' appears in newspapers internationally. He has written and illustrated over 20 books for children and is the founder of the Cornish CCS Fellowship for Graphic Novelists in Cornish, New Hampshire.

was most recently seen in the second season of Hulu's ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING as Teddy Dimas, alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. This role earned him a Primetime Emmy Award in the category of "Guest Actor in A Comedy Series." Upcoming, he will make his return to Broadway this winter in a new play called PICTURES FROM HOME, written by Sharr White, about the artistic and emotional relationship between a photographer and his aging parents, alongside Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker. Broadway credits include: It's Only A Play, The Nance, The Iceman Cometh, Present Laughter, Merlin, Wind In The Willows, Some Americans Abroad, On Borrowed Time, Guys and Dolls, Laughter on the 23rd Floor, Love! Valor! Compassion!, A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum, The Man Who Came To Dinner, The Producers, The Frogs, The Odd Couple, Butley, November, Waiting For Godot, The Addams Family, and The Nance. Other TV roles include "The Gilded Age," "American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson," and recurring roles on "Modern Family" and "The Good Wife". He has received seven Primetime Emmy nominations, two Daytime Emmy awards and a People's Choice Award. He has appeared in many films including Ironweed, The Birdcage, Frankie and Johnny, The Lion King, Mousehunt, Stuart Little, Nicholas Nickleby, and The Producers. In 2006, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and in 2008, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

MORE ABOUT STRAND BOOK STORE

The Strand, located at 12th Street and Broadway in NYC, carries over 2.5 million used, new, and rare books, covering topics as far-ranging as occult to philosophy to finance. The Strand was born in 1927 on Fourth Avenue on what was then called "Book Row." Book Row covered six city blocks and housed forty-eight bookstores. Benjamin Bass, the founder, was twenty-five years old when he began his modest used bookstore. He sought to create a place where books would be loved, and book lovers could congregate. He named his bookstore after the London street where avant-garde writers like Thackeray, Dickens, and Mill once gathered and book publishers thrived. The Strand quickly became a Greenwich Village institution where writers went to converse, sell their books and find a hidden treasure to buy. Today, the Strand is the sole survivor of Book Row's colorful past. The bookstore is led by third generation owner Nancy Bass Wyden, who is honored to carry her family's 94-year legacy forward. www.strandbooks.com.





MORE ABOUT TOWN HALL

Town Hall has played an integral part in the electrifying cultural fabric of New York City for more than 100 years. A group of Suffragists' fight for the 19th Amendment led them to build a meeting space to educate people on the important issues of the day. During its construction, the 19th Amendment was passed, and on January 12, 1921 The Town Hall opened its doors and took on a double meaning: as a symbol of the victory sought by its founders, and as a spark for a new, more optimistic climate. In 1921, German composer Richard Strauss performed a series of concerts that cemented the Hall's reputation as an ideal venue for musical performances. Since, Town Hall has been home to countless musical milestones: The US debuts of Strauss, and Isaac Stern; Marian Anderson's first New York recital; in 1945, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker introduced bebop to the world; Bob Dylan's first major concert in '63; and much, much more.