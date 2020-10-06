NYC Children's Theater Announces 24th Season

The season includes a mix of live digital productions as well as filmed performances of NYCCT productions.

Through a year of challenges, the award-winning New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) happily announces its 24th season to premiere, a mix of live digital productions as well as filmed performances of NYCCT productions. Highlights include a filmed production of our hit holiday show My First Nutcracker as well as an exclusive two-week stream of our award-winning and critically acclaimed musical, A Band of Angels, directed by Colman Domingo and two new productions.

"This year has been incredibly challenging for New York City and the theater community at large. As the initial epicenter of the pandemic, many have said that it will take years for New York to recover," says Artistic Director and Founder Barbara Zinn Krieger. "However, true to the fabric of NYC itself, New York City Children's Theater, is resilient and committed to continuing to serve, educate, and entertain our children and families. This year we are excited to produce a completely virtual season, with shows for children of all ages, some developed and produced specifically for digital platforms. We will also make many of our education programs available virtually, especially for students in our most vulnerable populations. No matter how challenging the times may be, we will continue to be there for our community."

Forest of Feelings - A New Musical

October 18th - February 2021 | 35 Minutes | Best for ages 2-5 Developed for and performed Live on Zoom

Our season kicks off with the premiere of Forest of Feelings. The Forest of Feelings is a magical place filled with a vast landscape of emotions. When two friends discover a lost laugh, with the audience's help, they must take a physical and musical journey through the forest to return it to its faraway home. Created and performed by Yo Re Mi, Forest of Feeling is an interactive show live on Zoom that teaches your youngest theatergoers about emotions, music, and yoga!

A Band Of Angels

Streaming November 2020

50 Minutes | Best for ages 8 and up Available on NYCCT's Website with Live Special Events

Join us this November for a special presentation of one of our most groundbreaking shows, A Band of Angels. Ella is a pop culture obsessed teenager living in present-day New York City. One afternoon she is transported back in time to meet the Jubilee Singers, a choir still in operation today that was founded shortly after the Civil War at one of the first schools for free slaves, and gains a new appreciation for history and education. See the production that Mommy Poppins called "captivating and thought-provoking," written by Myla Churchill and directed by actor Colman Domingo.

My First Nutcracker

December 2020

50 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8 Available on NYCCT's Website with Live Special Events

This holiday season, NYCCT will present My First Nutcracker filmed live at Theatre Row, and streamed directly into your home with live special events! In My First Nutcracker, join Clara and the Prince as they travel to a magical kingdom filled with delicious treats, dancing flowers, and a pesky mouse king. My First Nutcracker is an introduction to the classic holiday story you know and love, directed and choreographed by Melissa Riker and written by Barbara Zinn Krieger.

2021 Productions:

Same, Same, But Different

Streaming March 2021

45 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8 Available on NYCCT's Website with Live Special Events

Coming this March, we will present Same, Same, But, Different, an adaptation from Barbara Zinn Krieger and Maximillian Gill of the award-winning book by Jenny Sue Kostecki-Shaw, written for and produced on Zoom! Same, Same but Different follows El, who lives in America, and Kailash, who lives in India, as they become pen pals. When they begin exchanging stories and pictures about their different lives, they quickly learn that although their worlds might be an ocean apart, they are quite similar.

The Traveler

Streaming April 2021

50 Minutes | Best for ages 3-8 Available on NYCCT's Website with Live Special Events

And this spring, join us for a filmed presentation of our hit show The Traveler, a love letter to modern-day immigrants who travel thousands of miles in search of a new home and community. From the imaginations of celebrated mime Bill Bowers and director Andrew Frank, comes a silent and whimsical tale of one man's journey to find a new home.

Family audiences may join New York City Children's Theater's Membership program is the best way to see all of this season's shows. When you become an NYCCT member for $100 or $250, you will receive tickets to virtual productions, special members-only activities throughout the year, access to Creative Clubhouse Stories, a storytime and theater game class, and more!

Want to get more involved? Become a New York City Children's Theater's Junior Producer. Junior Producers go behind the scenes with us to find out what it takes to transform an idea into a brand new production for young audiences. With a gift of $500 or $1,000 you and your family will receive the benefits of the highest membership tier and have insider access to engage in NYCCT's creative process by interacting with our artists, attending rehearsals, and so much more.

As a Junior Producer, your support will help fund virtual field trips for thousands of students in NYC public schools and help us bring vital virtual arts education programs to NYC's most vulnerable students, including students with disabilities, multilingual learners, and students living in homeless shelters.

