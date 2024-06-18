Musical Theatre Factory Wraps Season By Sparking Crucial Conversation Among Arts Organizations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) for the grand finale of this season's salon series, the Collective Understanding Salon, in partnership with Live & In Color.

Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success whose core mission is diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the theatre industry-on and off stage and at every level of creative and business touchpoint. This event will take place on June 24th from 6pm-8pm at the Black Box at 440 Lafayette.

As the arts landscape undergoes significant changes, the salon will explore how small arts nonprofits can maintain healthy partnerships and thrive in today's economic and cultural climate. The evening will feature a panel discussion led by notable theater workers Devanand Janki, Charlene Jean, and Abigail Grubb, facilitated by Brisa Areli Muñoz.

"Partnering with MTF is more than just a collaboration; it means we're actively changing the landscape of American theatre, and I'm excited and proud to engage in discussions that reflect our diverse experiences and push for a more inclusive artistic community. As Live & In Color and MTF both celebrate our 10th anniversaries, this partnership feels especially meaningful and inspiring" - Dev Janki, Artistic Director, Live & In Color.

The evening will unfold through a series of engaging segments, including a panel discussion where leaders in the field share candid insights about the realities of managing small to mid-sized nonprofits. Attendees will also be treated to inspiring performances by community artists who are passionate about their craft. Featured artists include: Simón Gómez Villegas, Cheeyang Ng, Nicola Vasquez, Òran Matheson, Danielle Koenig + Raiah Rofsky, and Sravya Saraswatula + Benjamin Walton. The event will culminate in an interactive audience engagement session, allowing attendees to voice their thoughts and actively participate in shaping the dialogue.

Admission to the salon is free, and attendees are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot. Please visit MTF Salon Series - Collective Understanding for more information and to reserve tickets.

Note: This event will require masks for all attendees in compliance with ongoing health and safety guidelines.

About Musical Theatre Factory:

Musical Theatre Factory (MTF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization committed to developing change-making new musicals in a joyous, collaborative community free from commercial constraints. We are committed to dismantling oppressive ideologies toward collective liberation, centering artists of excellence who exist in the intersections of underrepresented groups. ​For more information or to make a contribution, visit mtf.nyc.

About Live & In Color:

Live & In Color is a creative incubator for new plays and musicals bound for commercial success. Our core mission is diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the theatre industry-on and off stage and at every level of creative and business touchpoint. Live & In Color centers around an annual two-week retreat at The Bingham Camp in Salem, CT. Each season, participants work on the development of a new musical and a new play. In addition, there are opportunities for readings and exploration of other work while on-site. It culminates in a presentation to an invited audience of local supporters, national art advocates and other professionals. For more information, visit our website, liveandincolor.org.

