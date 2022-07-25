Musical Theatre Factory Will Present its First Audio Musical, THE DOCTOR IS DEAD

Musical Theatre Factory has announced the release of a new 7-episode musical audio drama entitled THE DOCTOR IS DEAD, created by MTF Maker and NYC based director, creator, and composer, é boylan. The production can be heard on all podcast platforms beginning September 2nd, with new episodes released weekly. You can listen to the trailer now below:

A contemporary fantasy for queer imaginations, THE DOCTOR IS DEAD follows a secret society of trans outcasts living underground. Using their unique abilities to investigate a mysterious empty coffin, our outcasts sing a song of leaving, of grief that becomes giving, of what begins in the end.

Creator, é boylan, says, "My chosen family, my queer and trans sibilings, we often speak in the language of grief. Grief can be an expression of what we need from each other (in the absence of care). In that transformation from suffering to offering, my grief became a song and the song became a story. I hope those who listen will hear an echo of their own song, an echo of chosen family and our collective survival."

THE DOCTOR IS DEAD is written, composed, and directed by é boylan, with music direction by Sofia Geck, sound mixing/editing by Katherine Cartusciello and Jay Eigenmann, sound design/engineering by Charlie Freedman, and production coordination/management by Lauren Durán Grajewski and Dinah Rokhinson.

Vocal performances are by marcos rené ospina, Genesis Adelia Collado, Joshua Dominique, é boylan, with narration by Chris Okawa. Instrumental performances and collaborative orchestrations by Kasey Blezinger (percussion), Sofia Geck (keys), Yuka Tadano (bass), and Matt Wong (guitar).

For more information on THE DOCTOR IS DEAD and its contributing artists, visit www.tdidpodcast.com or follow @tdidpodcast on Instagram.