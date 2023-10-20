Multilingual Comic Drama TACOS LA BROOKLYN Extended at Latino Theater Company

You can now catch this production through November 5.
Appropriation… or appreciation? Latino Theater Company has extended its world premiere, multilingual production of Tacos La Brooklyn for three additional performances through Nov. 5. Chino, a young and ambitious Korean American who grew up in a foster family on Los Angeles' Eastside, hopes to grow his successful taco stand, “Chino's Underground Tacos,” into a brick and mortar restaurant. When Yesenia Tapia, a Mexican American social media influencer, accuses Chino of cultural appropriation and pandering to a gentrifying neighborhood, he must convince the community of his cultural authenticity in a multi-faceted and complicated city.
WHO:
• Written by Joel Ulloa
• Directed by Fidel Gomez
• Starring Esperanza America, Paul Dateh, Alejandra Flores, Ariel Kayoko Labasan, Gavin K. Lee, Sal Lopez, Sayaka Miyatani, Xavi Moreno, Zilah Mendoza, Jesus “Chuy” Perez
• Produced by Latino Theater Company in association with East West Players
WHEN:
Continues through Nov. 5
Remaining performances:
• Thursdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 26, Nov. 2
• Fridays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3
• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 21, Oct. 28 (dark Nov. 4)
• Sundays at 4 p.m.: Oct. 22, Oct. 29
• Sunday at 8 p.m.: Nov. 5
WHERE:
The Los Angeles Theatre Center
514 S. Spring Street
Los Angeles CA 90013
PARKING:
• $8 with box office validation, Joe's Parking structure, 530 S. Spring St. (immediately south of the theater)
• Metered parking available on streets surrounding the theater.
• Take the Metro: nearest stop is Pershing Square (two blocks west of The LATC).
TICKET PRICES:
$10-$48
• Thursdays: $10
• Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $22-$48
HOW:
www.latinotheaterco.org
(213) 489-0994
