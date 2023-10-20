Multilingual Comic Drama TACOS LA BROOKLYN Extended at Latino Theater Company

You can now catch this production through November 5.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Appropriation… or appreciation? Latino Theater Company has extended its world premiere, multilingual production of Tacos La Brooklyn for three additional performances through Nov. 5. Chino, a young and ambitious Korean American who grew up in a foster family on Los Angeles' Eastside, hopes to grow his successful taco stand, “Chino's Underground Tacos,” into a brick and mortar restaurant. When Yesenia Tapia, a Mexican American social media influencer, accuses Chino of cultural appropriation and pandering to a gentrifying neighborhood, he must convince the community of his cultural authenticity in a multi-faceted and complicated city.


WHO:
• Written by Joel Ulloa
• Directed by Fidel Gomez
• Starring Esperanza America, Paul Dateh, Alejandra Flores, Ariel Kayoko Labasan, Gavin K. Lee, Sal Lopez, Sayaka Miyatani, Xavi Moreno, Zilah Mendoza, Jesus “Chuy” Perez
• Produced by Latino Theater Company in association with East West Players

WHEN:
Continues through Nov. 5
Remaining performances:
• Thursdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 26, Nov. 2
• Fridays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 20, Oct. 27, Nov. 3
• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Oct. 21, Oct. 28 (dark Nov. 4)
• Sundays at 4 p.m.: Oct. 22, Oct. 29
• Sunday at 8 p.m.: Nov. 5

WHERE:
The Los Angeles Theatre Center
514 S. Spring Street
Los Angeles CA 90013

PARKING:
• $8 with box office validation, Joe's Parking structure, 530 S. Spring St. (immediately south of the theater)
• Metered parking available on streets surrounding the theater.
• Take the Metro: nearest stop is Pershing Square (two blocks west of The LATC).

TICKET PRICES:
$10-$48
• Thursdays: $10
• Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $22-$48


HOW:
www.latinotheaterco.org
(213) 489-0994
