Moliere In The Park's THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES Will Stream With Tonya Pinkins and an All-Woman Cast

Molière in the Park's live stream of two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Richard Wilbur's translation of Molière's THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, premieres this Saturday, October 24 at 2pm EST and 7pm EST.

A recording of the stream will be available on MIP's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/moliereinthepark) through Wednesday, October 28, 2pm EST. Viewing is free. Reserve at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-school-for-wives-by-moliere-in-the-park-registration-120285734871.

THE SCHOOL FOR WIVES is co-presented by Molière in the Park and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF), in partnership with the Prospect Park Alliance, LeFrak Center at Lakeside and Theatre for a New Audience. The presentation will pioneer Liminal Entertainment Technologies' innovative StreamWeaver software which pushes the online theater medium into new domains.

The all-woman cast includes Tony and Obie Award winner Tonya Pinkins (Broadway's Caroline, or Change & Jelly's Last Jam, writer-director of upcoming socio-political horror film Red Pill), Kaliswa Brewster (Showtime's "Billions," ABC's "Time After Time"), Cristina Pitter (Behind the Sheet at Ensemble Studio Theater), Tamara Sevunts (Daybreak on Theatre Row, Your Alice at BAM), Mirirai Sithole (If Pretty Hurts... at Playwrights Horizons, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play at MCC), Carolyn Michelle Smith (Broadway's Romeo and Juliet) and Corey Tazmania (Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival, Housewives of Mannheim at 59E59).

When the obsessive Arnolphe (Tonya Pinkins) realizes that his ward, 17-year-old Agnès, actually has a mind of her own, he is flabbergasted. Nevertheless, intent on saving face and maintaining control, he doubles down on his decision to marry her. Agnès, despite having been raised to remain completely ignorant, is saved by her own innate intelligence, Arnolphe's utter failure to see what is right in front of him, and the one thing he cannot steal from her; her humanity.

The production team includes Garth Belcon (MIP Co-Founding Executive Producer), Thyra Hartshorn (Production Manager), Andrew Carluccio - Video Engineer (Liminal Entertainment Technologies, LLC), three-time Emmy Award nominee Paul Brill - Composer (Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work, Burma Soldier), Lina Younes (Set Design), Ari Fulton (Costume Design), Daniel Williams (Sound Design), Emily Rawson (Animation), Jonathan Kokotajlo (Assistant Video Engineer) and Madison Lane (Production Stage Manager).

To appeal to its French speaking audience, hearing-impaired audience and language learners, MIP is offering the option to choose closed captions in French or in English. Please note, only French closed captioning is available for the rebroadcast.

Immediately following the two live performances Molière in the Park will be hosting a live Q&A with team members. Attendees can submit questions directly through YouTube, on Twitter, via Facebook Messenger, or via Instagram direct messages during the event or immediately after.

For more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org/school-for-wives-online.

