Mike Wartella and Everblue Arts Release Debut Solo Album, 'Polarity'

Broadway's Mike Wartella releases his debut solo album "Polarity", featuring original songs on the Everblue label.

The album features a mix of pop/rock and folk songs that evoke the sounds of Coldplay, James Bay, and John Mayer all with an edgy modern twist. Founder and Producing Artistic Director of Everblue Arts, Dorothy Savage, serves as the executive producer on the album. Music Producer Digital Hayes serves as music director and co-writer, as well as being in charge of mixing and mastering, bass and synth programming on all of the tracks. The rest of the band consists of Jake Robinson on drums, Tim Basom (Dear Evan Hansen) on lead and rhythm guitar, and Christian Nourijanian on keys. As well as guest performances by Amanda Lo on violin, Darius Christian creating horn arrangements, and Broadways Alison Luff featured on the duet "Trust" opposite Wartella.

Track List:

"Falling Behind" (written by Mike Wartella and Alex Hayes)

"Ecstasy" (written by Mike Wartella and Alex Hayes)

"Forbidden" (written by Mike Wartella and Alex Hayes)

"Trust" featuring Alison Luff (written by Mike Wartella)

"Break Through" (written by Mike Wartella)

"Amen" (written by Mike Wartella)

About the album Wartella said this: "For years I've been doing theater and loving it, but I also grew up with folk singer parents and was raised on nineties rock like Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters and The Chili Peppers, so folk and rock music has always been in my veins. It's how I leaned to sing. It was important to me to be able to tell my story and speak truth to what was in my heart in my own musical way, and that's how this album was born. These songs are very personal to me. They are a collection of experiences I've been through that I have no doubt many can relate to. Love lost, mistakes made, and struggling with that inner turmoil that drives all major decision making. That's what fueled the lyrics and the sound for this album, as well as helped me process and heal, which is what I believe music does best. My hope is that people will connect with it and maybe even feel a small amount of the catharsis that I feel when I listen to the type of music that heals me."

Currently the album is available on all major streaming platforms, Spotify, iTunes, and more. Plans for a release party and concert are in the works but pending due to Covid-19.

Mike's professional credits include: Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tuck Everlasting, Wicked. Off-Broadway: RENT, The Kid (The New Group), Seussical (TheaterworksUSA), Oliver Twist (TFANA). Regional: Chasing Rainbows (Paper Mill Playhouse, Flat Rock Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House), Midsummer, A Prayer for Owen Meany, Denver Center Theatre Company. Film/TV: "Mysteries of Laura," Blood Night: The Legend of Mary Hatchet, Loving Leah. Twitter/Instagram @mikewartella