Michelle Buteau, Whoopi Goldberg & Robin Whitten to Take Part in 28th Annual Audie Awards

The ceremony will be streamed to the public from the Chelsea Piers’ Pier Sixty in NY.

Mar. 16, 2023  

The Audio Publishers Association has announced that writer, comedian, television host, and actress Michelle Buteau will host the 28th Annual Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. EGOT-winner and author Whoopi Goldberg, and AudioFile's Robin Whitten will serve as special guest judges. Additionally, Goldberg via virtual appearance will present at the March 28 gala. The ceremony will be streamed to the public from the Chelsea Piers' Pier Sixty in NY. The 2023 finalists across 26 competitive categories were recently announced and may be found here.

"The Audio Publishers Association is honored to have the immensely talented writer, comedian, and audio enthusiast Michelle Buteau host the 28th Annual Audie Awards," said Amy Metsch, Chair of the Audie Awards Gala. "Michelle's experience on stage and behind the mic will surely make for a memorable evening. And to top it off, we are so pleased to have distinguished industry artisans Whoopi Goldberg and Robin Whitten partake in this year's Audies season."

"I'm truly so damn excited to be hosting this year's Audie Awards!" said Buteau. "As an audiobook narrator myself, it's necessary to celebrate my peers and the critical craft of storytelling. I simply can't wait to put faces to the voices!"

Michelle Buteau

is the creator, writer, and star of the upcoming Netflix series "Survival of the Thickest," inspired by her autobiographical book of essays of the same name, published by Gallery Books. She is the host of the popular reality competition show, "The Circle" on Netflix. Other film and TV credits include "Marry Me," "First Wives Club," "Always Be My Maybe," "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens," "Russian Doll," and "Someone Great." Additionally, Michelle is the Modern Manners columnist for Real Simple and hosts the popular podcast "Adulting." Michelle's one-hour comedy special "Welcome to Buteaupia" is streaming on Netflix and won the Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special.

Whoopi Goldberg

is one of an elite group of artists who have won the Grammy, the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, the Primetime and Daytime Emmy, and a Tony Award. She currently moderates ABC's Emmy Award-winning "The View," for which she has won a Daytime Emmy Award. As an author, Whoopi made her debut in 1992 with her first children's book, "Alice." She also wrote "Whoopi's Big Book of Manners" and the Sugar Plum Ballerinas book series for young readers, which has recently been re-released with new illustrations. Her books for adults include "Book, Is It Just Me?" and "If Someone Says 'You Complete Me'...Run!" In 2019, Rizzoli published Whoopi's "The Unqualified Hostess," in which she illustrates how to set a great table and shares ideas for unforgettable celebrations all at an affordable price. She collaborated with Dr. M.E. Hecht on "Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn't Know You Needed to Know."

Robin Whitten

is the founder and editor of AudioFile Magazine. AudioFile reviews and recommends audiobooks and has recently celebrated its 30th year of this single-focused endeavor. AudioFile maintains a multi-platform resource-publishing recommendations in print, newsletters, and at AudioFileMagazine.com. AudioFile also has two podcasts-"Behind the Mic with AudioFile Magazine," a short daily conversation about one audiobook and "Audiobook Break," a chapter-a-day audiobook. Robin has served on the board of directors of the Audio Publishers Association, and as an Audie Awards judge. Getting a field-education by starting a magazine, Robin also attended Stanford's Publishing Program and is a graduate of Vassar College. She listens to audiobooks while gardening and walking and lives in Portland, Maine, where AudioFile is based.



