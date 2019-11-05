Matthew Saldivar Joins The Cast Of OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD; New TodayTix Rush Policy Announced

Producers Benjamin Simpson, Joseph Longthorne and Jana Shea are pleased to announce complete casting for the extended run of the smash hit, critically-acclaimed WP Theater (Lisa McNulty, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Sag, Managing Director) and Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Casey Reitz, Executive Director) production of Alexis Scheer's OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD, directed by Whitney White. Tickets are on sale now at www.ourdeardeaddruglord.com.

In addition to the previously announced original cast members Carmen Berkeley, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, and Malika Samuel, Daniel Estrada will continue with the production through November 10. Matthew Saldivar, recently seen on Broadway in Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk, Saint Joan and Honeymoon in Vegas, joins the cast on November 12. Also joining the cast as understudies are Cristina Angelica (zounds!), Alisha Espinosa (Mahogany Brown and the Case of the Disappearing Kid) and Luis Alberto Garcia (El Quijote).

In this fierce and feverish world premiere comedy from WP Theater and Second Stage, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood - the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun.

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD is proud to partner with TodayTix in offering $15 mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Beginning on Wednesday, November 6, tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

The full creative team for OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD includes scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler and casting by Kelly Gillespie. General management is by SL Theatricals and Nevin Law Group serves as Counsel.

Tickets for OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD begin at $39 and are available online at www.ourdeardeaddruglord.com or by calling OvationTix at 212-352-3101 or 866-811-4111. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sundays at 2pm and 7pm.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You