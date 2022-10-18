Matthew Freeman's SILVER SPRING Set For Premiere Reading At The National Arts Club, November 14

The National Arts Club (NAC) presents the premiere reading of playwright Matthew Freeman's Silver Spring on Monday, November 14 at 2 PM (EST). Freeman was the recipient of the NAC's Kesselring Prize in 2021.

In this autobiographical work, the Freeman sifts through his family's fractured response to the unexpected death of his elder brother. Touching on subjects of adoption and disability, this heartbreakingly truthful and funny play considers how we reckon with the irreconcilable, and what makes a family come together - or fall apart.

The reading features guest artists Jordan Gelber (Broadway & TV: Mr. Saturday Night, Avenue Q, Elementary), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy in Netflix hit series Succession), Jon Norman Schneider (currently: Catch As Catch Can at Playwrights Horizons), Rebecca Nelson (Hulu series The Girl From Plainville), Dan Daily, Desi Waters, Ian Gould, and Michael Cullen.

Free with registration.