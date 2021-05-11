Maryann Plunkett, Stephen McKinley Henderson and More Headline SEX, LOVE, DEATH, AND OTHER IMPROBABILITIES

On May 27 at 9:30 PM, The Actor Trade Table Read Series will present David Lewison's Sex, Love, Death, and Other Improbabilities. Directed by Robert Galinsky, the reading will star Tony Award winner Maryann Plunkett (Film: Little Women. Broadway: A Man for All Seasons), Tony Award nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson (Film: Fences. Broadway: A Dolls' House Part 2, A Raisin in the Sun), Chad Morgan (Film/ TV" 'This is Us," The Purge: Anarchy ), Drama Desk Award winner Jay O. Sanders (TV: "Blindspot." Broadway: Girl from the North Country) and Ajay Naidu (Film/TV: Office Space, "Blindspot") and is being presented as a benefit for Literacy for Incarcerated Teens.

The Actor Trade Table Read Series features live table readings of stage plays and screenplays and is designed to bring working actors together for the pleasure of online audiences worldwide. Each "episode" of the series also highlights a charity and the work they are doing. The online event is FREE, but RSVPs are required at Eventbrite.

From raunchy bars to cheap motel rooms, from isolated apartments to a seedy movie theater, Sex, Love, Death, and Other Improbabilities follow characters who are in search of romance, or meaning, or even just a simple moment of human connection. Eight short tales show these women and men in their sometimes desperate, often fanciful, and frequently surprising encounters. Blending comedy and drama with touches of both tragedy and farce, these diverse stories of loves both lost and found resonate with quirky unexpectedness and with unexpected moments of redemption and reward...

The cast will also feature up-and-comers alongside the stellar starring cast includes Amber Crawford, G. Smokey Campbell, Reshma Rajan, Robin Gott, Ally Cleveland, Becki Hayes, Daniela Dakich, Antoine Hall, and Nina Dicker.

"By casting established performers (iconic actors for Pete's sake) with up and coming talent, this virtual event embodies the giving spirit at the core of Actor Trade's values and mission. The star-studded reading will help to enable more incarcerated boys and girls to have art programming and fits perfectly with what the Actor Trade app (which is absolutely free) does: serving actors by creating a platform that enables them to: rehearse 24/7 with any actor globally, self-tape for auditions, and read lines to help other actors. In my view, Actor Trade serves actors as much as they possibly can and the ripple effect of that goes beyond the screen or stage we are performing on." Robert Galinsky, Director/Producer