Ma-Yi Continues AAPI Heritage Month Celebrations with CC Rebroadcast of SOPHOCLES IN STATEN ISLAND & More



Ma-Yi Theater Company will continue its celebration of AAPI Heritage Month with the closed captioning rebroadcast of Sophocles in Staten Island by Obie award-winning, Ma-Yi affiliated artist Ron Domingo. It centers on a Filipino-American family quarantined in Staten Island who, thanks to an overbearing homeschool father, decides to make a film of Oedipus Rex and Antigone that will surely impress the College Board. Sophocles in Staten Island will run May 25-June 30, 2021.

The closed captioning rebroadcast of Sophocles in Staten Island marks a deeper commitment by Ma-Yi towards making many of its digital offerings and future live events accessible to more diverse audiences. In addition to closed captioning, Ma-Yi will begin to offer sign language interpreted performances and sensory-friendly performances when the company returns to in-person events. These initiatives complement Ma-Yi's new $500 micro-grant program, which awarded $24,000 to New York City-based BIPOC, transgendered, and disabled artists and creatives.

Ma-Yi has also announced details for its Healthcare is a Human Right: The New York Health Act and Medicare For All A Ma-Yi Theater Company Symposium taking place online on Thursday, May 27 at 8PM EST. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the weaknesses of healthcare being tied to employment and the greed & inadequacy of private health insurance companies. New York State is now closer than it's ever been to passing single-payer healthcare in the form of The New York Health Act. Moderated by Jesse Jae Hoon, the symposium explores the The New York Health Act with panelists Julian Marcus DeGuzman (Actor & Organizer, AEA for Single-Payer), YuLing Koh Hsu (Co-Director, Campaign for New York Health; Coordinating Committee, New York State Poor People's Campaign), Bryan Joon (Healthcare Navigator & PrEP Program Manager; Member, GAPIMNY)

The Healthcare is a Human Right symposium is sponsored by The Lucille Lortel Foundation with support from The Howard Gilman Foundation and New York Community Trust.

Ma-Yi is planning a second symposium in June that will focus on the housing and eviction crisis. Details and participants will be announced at a later date.

Please visit http://ma-yitheatre.org/ for more information.