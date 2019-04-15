MTC to Honor Nancy Coyne at 2019 Spring Gala

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its annual Spring Gala on Monday, May 13 at Cipriani 42nd Street (110 East 42nd Street). This year's event will honor Serino Coyne Founder and Chairman Nancy Coyne for being a tireless advocate for the arts. The Gala will feature performances by the casts of many of the most acclaimed musicals on Broadway including Ain't Too Proud, Be More Chill, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Choir Boy, Hadestown, King Kong, Pretty Woman, and Tootsie. All performances are subject to change.

The evening will be directed by Richard Maltby Jr. The creative team includes Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting design), Leon Rothenberg (sound design), and Justin Hornback (music direction).

The MTC Spring Gala co-chairs are Angelo Desimini (Chief Executive Officer, Serino Coyne), Marie T. Gallagher (SVP and Controller, PepsiCo), Jordan Roth (President, Jujamcyn Theatres), Thomas Schumacher (President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions), and Thomas F. Secunda (Founding Partner, Bloomberg).

The Spring Gala begins with cocktails at 7:00pm, followed by dinner and the gala performance. All proceeds from this annual event will support MTC's mission as a leading non-profit theatre company developing and producing innovative theatre of the highest quality, as well as its renowned education program, which deepens students' understanding of themselves and the world through the medium of theatre.

Individual tickets for MTC's Spring Gala, including cocktails, dinner, and the show, are available for $5,000, $3,500, and $2,500. Tables of 10 are also available for $50,000, $35,000, and $25,000. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com/gala or by calling (212) 399-3000, ext. 4147.

Nancy Coyne is the co-founder and chairman of Serino Coyne, a groundbreaking live entertainment advertising and marketing agency based in New York City. Since Serino Coyne's establishment in 1977, Nancy has been a female trailblazer in a male-dominated industry, helping to revolutionize the world of advertising on Broadway and beyond. Nancy led Serino Coyne as it proudly represented the Broadway and touring productions of some of musical theater's most iconic shows, including Cats and The Phantom of the Opera. Her legacy of exemplary storytelling lives on in Serino Coyne's enduring work for some of today's most popular Broadway shows, including Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen and Disney's Aladdin and Frozen. In 2004, Nancy was the recipient of the Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre.

