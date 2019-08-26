MTC Announces Ticketing Dates for Upcoming Season

MTC announced ticketing information today for four upcoming world premiere productions in Manhattan Theatre Club's upcoming 2019-2020 season, off-Broadway at New York City Center.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning today at 10:00am EST through Monday, September 2 at 9:59am EST. Single tickets are on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, September 3 at 12:00pm EST online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling CityTix at 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street).

MTC AT NEW YORK City Center - STAGE I

Bella Bella

World Premiere Written and Performed by Tony Award Winner Harvey Fierstein

Directed by Kimberly Senior

Previews Begin: Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Opening Night: Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Casa Valentina, Hairspray) returns to MTC taking on New York City's very own political firebrand, Bella Abzug, in his new raucous, heart-rending and absurdly humorous solo show. Set in 1976, on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator, Bella Bella finds this larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night's election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance. Directing is Kimberly Senior (The Niceties).

Bella Bella's creative team includes John Lee Beatty (scenic design), Rita Ryack (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lightning design), Jill BC Du Boff (sound design), andCaite Hevner (projection design).

MTC AT NEW YORK City Center - STAGE I

The Perplexed

World Premiere by Tony Award Winner Richard Greenberg

Directed by Lynne Meadow

Previews Begin: Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Opening Night: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

families, whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades, gather in the massive library of a gaudy Fifth Avenue apartment to celebrate the nuptials of their children. Nothing goes smoothly and as the big moment approaches, the burning question is: can everyone put aside long-smoldering jealousies and deep-seated grudges and just get through the ceremony? The Perplexed, a bitingly witty new play, reunites Tony winner Richard Greenberg with MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Assembled Parties, Our Mother's Brief Affair).

Casting for The Perplexed will be announced soon.

The creative team includes Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Rita Ryack (costume design), Kenneth Posner (lighting design), and Fitz Patton (sound design).

Support for The Perplexed is provided by The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust and an Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. The Perplexed was commissioned by MTC through the Bank of America New Play Program.

MTC AT NEW YORK City Center - STAGE I

Poor Yella Rednecks

Co-World Premiere by Qui Nguyen

Directed by May Adrales

Previews Begin: Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Opening Night: Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The author of the acclaimed Vietgone returns to MTC with the second play of his autobiographical trilogy about an immigrant family's bumpy road to the American dream.Told from the mother's perspective, Poor Yella Rednecks is the story of a young family's attempt to put down roots in Arkansas, a place as different from Vietnam as it gets. The production, filled with infectious music and unexpected humor, will reunite Qui Nguyen with director May Adrales for the next chapter in this highly entertaining and moving tale.

Casting for Poor Yella Rednecks will be announced soon.

The creative team for Poor Yella Rednecks will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Valérie Thérèse Bart (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Shane Rettig (original music & sound design), Jared Mezzocchi (projection design), Sean Cawelti (puppet designer/puppet director) and Kenny Seymour (arranger).

Poor Yella Rednecks is co-commissioned and co-produced by South Coast Repertory and Manhattan Theatre Club. Support for Poor Yella Rednecks is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation

MTC AT NEW YORK City Center - STAGE II

The New Englanders

World Premiere by Jeff Augustin

Directed by Saheem Ali

Previews Begin: Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Opening Night: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

In a mixed race family, a teenaged daughter and her dads are all trying to find happiness. But can you ever live the life you envisioned? Eisa wants to be the next Lauryn Hill and is struggling to break free of her sleepy New England town where she feels hopelessly trapped. Her fathers are being pulled in different directions of their own, one trying to re-connect with an old love, the other clinging to the path he always believed would be their future.

Saheem Ali (Sugar in our Wounds) directs the MTC debut of Jeff Augustin's (Little Children Dream of God) newest play.

The New Englanders will feature Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates, A Raisin In the Sun), Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart, Next Fall), Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights), Uly Schlesinger ("Chicago Med") and Kara Young (Hair Wolf).

The creative team for The New Englanders will include Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Alan C. Edwards (lighting design) and Palmer Hefferan (sound design), and Michael Thurber (original music).

Additional support for The New Englanders is provided by the Frederic R. Coudert Foundation.

For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

Joining MTC's season of plays is easy! Just call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You