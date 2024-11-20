MAMA, I'M A BIG GIRL NOW! Extends at New World Stages Through Late December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mama, I’m A Big Girl Now! is extending its limited engagement at New World Stages through December 21, 2024! A heartwarming, hilarious, and unforgettable night of Broadway magic, Mama, I’m A Big Girl Now! Starring the original cast of Hairspray, Tony nominees Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Xanadu), and Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray) as they reunite for an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and musical brilliance in this joyous celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood.

These Broadway legends – who first met while originating the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray – will take the stage once again, singing fan-favorite hits from the musicals that made them household names. From Hairspray classics like "You Can’t Stop the Beat" to hilarious parodies, exclusive mashups, and more, this show is a must-see for any Broadway fan. Mama, I’m A Big Girl Now! Began performances on November 2nd. Read the reviews HERE!

Mama, I’m A Big Girl Now! plays on Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM, Sunday at 2 PM & 7 PM, and Monday at 7 PM. The extended run includes performances on December 9, 14, 16, and 21, 2024.

Comments