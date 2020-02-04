MAGNETIC DRAGONS To Make Its Premiere At NYC Frigid Festival 2020

Chris Chan Roberson's one man show, Magnetic Dragons, will be making its world debut at the FRIGID Festival 2020. The five-show run will start on Thursday February 20th and conclude on Saturday March 7th at the Under St Marks Theater on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.Magnetic Dragons originally started as a story that Roberson told his filmmaking students at NYU. He decided to tell a more theatrical version of the tale that he's been telling for two decades. The true story takes place in 1995 and at the time, Roberson was a film student on Summer break from college working on a film that he labels with the fictional title of Magnetic Dragons.

While working on the film, a variety of absolutely absurd events occur to Roberson and the rest of the film crew ranging from car accidents to fireworks being thrown from rooftops to a crewmember being shot. Roberson shares all of the crazy moments while recounting the bad breakup that he was trying to recover from, and how both the breakup and the film became transformative experiences for him.Not only does the show provide insight into the filmmaking industry, but it's also a great stroll down memory lane. Roberson's storytelling walks us past familiar streets and storefronts that once existed in Chelsea in the 1990s, ranging from the old A&P Supermarket, the Woolworth department store, and even the "Andre The Giant Has a Posse" stickers made by Shepherd Fairey.

Magnetic Dragons has a run time of one hour and can be seen on the following days and times: Thursday February 20th @ 7:10pm | Sunday 2/23 @ 3:30pm | Friday 2/28 @ 5:30pm | Wednesday 3/4 @ 5:30pm | Saturday 3/7 @ 8:50pm

Tickets are $15 and available online at www.frigid.nyc/events/magneticdragons or at the door. There is a ton of video and behind the scenes material for the show by searching for Magnetic Dragons on YouTube, as well as the Facebook page www.facebook.com/MagneticDragons.

Chris Chan Roberson is a 20-year veteran editor, digital content strategist, cinematographer, college professor and project manager. He has been teaching cinematography and editing at Tisch School of the Arts since 1999 and served as NYU's Executive Director of Post Production for over two years. Currently he is the Freshman Area Head.

Chris is a contributing writer for Comic Book Resources. He also edits professionally and has worked with such talents as Sting, Billy Eichner, Nick Kroll and Christian McBride. Currently he edits for the YouTube channel Screen Rant and produces content for Kung Fu Tea and the New-York Historical Society. In 2006, Chris won a Telly Award for his editing work with Robert Small Entertainment. While at RSE, Chris was an assistant editor and editor, and for four years media managed and edited content for Comedy Central, Nick at Nite and The Biography Channel.Chris was a founding member of the comedy troupe ETC (Experimental Troupe Comedy) that performed for 15 years starting in the mid 1990s in New York City. The troupe had two shows in the NY Fringe: Apocalypse! Book One in 2004 and The Magnificent Hour in 2005.

From 2012 through July 2014, Chris worked at YouTube. He helped emerging partners devise channel strategy, increase production value, and develop their brand. On a regular basis Chris worked with such YouTube channels as The Key of Awesome and VSauce3. In 2014, Chris conducted a TEDx Talk, titled "Modern Mavericks".

Chris is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.FRIGID New York @ Horse Trade is a theater development group with a focus on new work that produces a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater every season. FRIGID New York grew out of the annual FRIGID Festival, the first and only festival of its kind in New York City to offer artists 100% of their box office proceeds, and Horse Trade Theater Group, a self-sustaining theater development and management group.





