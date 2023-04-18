Lorna Courtney, Solea Pfeiffer & More Named 13th Annual Clive Barnes Award Finalists

The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has announced this year's finalists for The Clive Barnes Award in Dance and Theatre. The finalists are among the many outstanding young artists of promise in New York theatre and dance. Choreographer Pam Tanowitz and actor Alex Sharp (CBVF Alum, 2014 winner) will serve as Presenters at the Awards Ceremony on Monday, May 22 at 5:30pm at Florence Gould Hall,

55 East 59th Street in New York City.

Dance Finalists:

Victor Abreu, Christian Burse, Devon Louis, Andrew Robare

Theatre Finalists:

Lorna Courtney, Kennedy Kanagawa, Julia Rose Lester, Solea Pfeiffer

This year's finalists have been nominated by the Foundation's 11-member Selection Committee comprised of arts journalists and accomplished professionals in each field. Nominees were selected based on live performances given in New York City between January and December of 2022. Winners in each category will be awarded an unrestricted gift of $5,000.



"It is our greatest honor to carry on the work of Valerie and Clive Barnes, both of whom believed deeply in nurturing young talent," said Foundation Co-Presidents Holly Jones and Lloyd Mayor. "This year's finalists represent a promising future for theatre and dance and are a wonderful representation of the qualities that Valerie and Clive so admired."

For tickets to the Awards Ceremony and Reception and to read bios on Award's finalists, please visit: https://www.cvbarnesfoundation.org/

About the Foundation



The Clive and Valerie Barnes Foundation supports young artists through recognition, encouragement, and financial support. Throughout his professional life, Clive Barnes was caring and generous to his colleagues and friends, always ready to advise and listen. After his death, many condolence letters spoke of his generosity and practical help, especially to young people. In this spirit, The Clive Barnes Foundation was formed in 2009 (renamed in 2020 to honor founder Valerie Taylor-Barnes) to create Annual Awards giving recognition, encouragement, and financial support to two talented young professionals, one in Dance and one in Theatre, thus, honoring the memory of the many years of critical work and the warm personal generosity of Clive Barnes and Valerie Taylor. Select past winners of The Clive Barnes Award include Nina Arianda (2009), Isabella Boylston (2011), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (2011), Rob McClure (2012), Alex Sharp (2014), Zoe Anderson (2018), Andrew Burnap (2019), Celia Rose Gooding (2019), Mira Nadon (2021), and Justin Cooley (2021).