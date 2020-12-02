Live & In Color Hosts 2020 ROASTING ON AN OPEN FIRE

To commemorate the holidays during a year which we'd all like to see thrown under a speeding one-horse-open sleigh, new works development organization Live & In Color will be kicking it old school this month with 2020 Roasting on an Open Fire, a retro online holiday special set to premiere on Thursday, December 17 at 7p.m. EDT.

"In a year that started with the release of the Cats movie followed by an impeachment, pandemic, lock-downs, record hurricane season and murder hornets, it seemed odd to be 'celebrating' this holiday season," remarked L&IC founder and artistic director Devanand Janki. "I wanted to find a way to connect, celebrate and bring some much-needed levity to this December. So, here's an unbelievably talented team of artists who have created a funny and heartfelt evening that that recalls the variety holiday special of yesterday - all with a unique Live & In Color spin!"

And variety is exactly what this event promises.

With all-original songs by Timony Huang, Jessica Wu, Eric Sorrels, Cheeyang Ng and Dionne McClain-Freeney and sketches by Bill Schaefer and SEVAN, 2020 Roasting on an Open Fire boasts alien puppets, a new twist on 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, a visit from a super-spreader Santa, holiday tips from RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Honey Davenport and, of course, the spectacular vocal performances by BIPOC singers that L&IC is known for. This under-an-hour-show is guaranteed to leave you laughing all the way into 2021.

Directed by Dennis Corsi with musical direction by Ricky Romano and stage management by Ernie Fimbres all under the artistic guidance of Devanand Janki, 2020 Roasting on an Open Fire features performances by James Alexander (Linda Eder at the Palace Theatre), Alex Bello (The Rose Tattoo), Honey Davenport (RuPaul's Drag Race), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Orville Mendoza (Peter and the Starcatcher), Charlotte MacLeod (PBS Kids' Cyberchase for Real), Graham Stevens (In Transit), Kuhoo Verma (Octet) and puppeteers Joel Gennari and Michael Hull (That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody). J. Elaine Marcos (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) and Ryan Duncan (Gettin' The Band Back Together) will be acting as the evening's hosts.

Tickets to this online event are free and can be reserved online here.

And although all that Live & In Color wants for Christmas is you, donations of any size are always welcome. 2020 Roasting on an Open Fire will be a slay ride to remember!

The brainchild of Lucille Lortel Award-winning director and choreographer Devanand Janki, Live & In Color develops new work for the stage that promotes and celebrates diversity. Emphasizing non-traditional casting, multi-ethnic participants, and bold theatricality, LAIC offers unique development opportunities for new plays and musicals that encourage dialogue among artists from a variety of cultures. To learn more about Live & In Color visit http://www.theatreincolor.org/

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You