Listen: J. Harrison Ghee, Joe Dipietro, Brad Oscar, and More Featured In 'The Spotlight Series' Podcast

The Spotlight Series” on the Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) concludes today, shining the spotlight on the world of Only Make Believe (OMB), a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing interactive theater to children's hospitals, special education schools, and care facilities. In the six-episode series, host Patrick Oliver Jones takes listeners on a behind-the-scenes journey with OMB's dedicated team and artists, who share stories of the profound impact that OMB makes in the lives of children.

The full series is available now, featuring OMB's Executive Artistic Director Tamela Aldridge, Tony Award Winner and 2023 OMB Gala performer J. Harrison Ghee, OMB Board Member Playwright, and Lyricist Joe DiPietro, OMB Board Member and Tony Nominee Brad Oscar, OMB Actor Diego Prieto, Actor and Voiceover Artist David Shih, and bilingual actress Maria Peyramaure

The series concludes with the Only Make Believe annual Gala, taking place tonight at the Broadhurst Theatre. This year's Gala, hosted by Justin Guarini, will honor Brooke Shields with the James Hammerstein Award for her advocacy and activism; Kimberley D. Harris, Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation and General Counsel of NBCUniversal with the OMB Founder's Award; and long-time OMB participant Christopher Christy with the Clay Stefanki Award.

Since 2010, Patrick has worn many hats within OMB over the years, having served as a volunteer, media consultant, gala assistant, and even a short time as a part-time staff member. As an actor and singer, Patrick has been in the performing arts both onscreen and onstage for more than 30 years. Originally from Birmingham, Alabama, he brought his Southern charm and hospitality to New York City where credits include off-Broadway world premieres and staged readings as well as being in the original casts of FIRST WIVES CLUB in Chicago and two national tours, THE ADDAMS FAMILY and EVITA. He has also been recognized regionally for such roles as Bruce in FUN HOME (Henry Award nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical) and Bela Zangler in CRAZY FOR YOU (SALT Award Nominee for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical). On camera, there have been numerous national commercials (including voiceover work) and co-starring roles on primetime television dramas like Blue Bloods and Law & Order: CI. Patrick is also the host and producer of the “While I'll Never Make It” and “Closing Night” podcasts, as part of the Broadway Podcast Network. In 2022, he received the Communicator Award of Distinction from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for his “Why I'll Never Make It” podcast. With over 5,000 entries from around the world, the Communicator Awards are the largest and most competitive program honoring creative excellence in audio/visual media. Besides producing podcasts, he's also worked on projects for the stage at various off-Broadway spaces, theater festivals, and concert venues.

To listen to “The Spotlight Series,” visit BPN.FM/TheSpotlightSeries or wherever you get your podcasts.



