Lindsay Crouse, Judith Ivey, Dan Lauria and More Star in MORNING'S AT SEVEN Beginning Performances October 20

Morning's At Seven, Paul Osborn's treasured comedy classic, returns to New York this fall for the first time in 20 years featuring an all-star cast including Academy Award nominee and Obie Award winner Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Obie Award winner Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Uncommon Women and Others), two-time Tony Award winner Judith Ivey (Steaming, Hurlyburly, The Heiress), Dan Lauria (Lombardi, A Christmas Story The Musical, TV's "The Wonder Years"), Academy Award nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed, Frost/Nixon), two-time Tony nominee Tony Roberts (The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Annie Hall), Tony Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippin, Children of a Lesser God), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary at Barrington Stage), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page).

Directed by Obie Award winner Dan Wackerman (artistic director of The Peccadillo Theater Company), Morning's At Seven will play a strictly limited 12-week engagement, October 20 - January 9 at Theatre at St. Clements, 423 W. 46th Street, NYC). Opening night is November 4.For tickets and information, visit MorningsAt7.com or Telecharge.com.

Morning's At Seven is produced by Julian Schlossberg, Roy Furman, Eric Falkenstein, Sandy Robertson, Suzanne Grant, and Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, in association with The Peccadillo Theater Company and Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre.

The scenic design is by Harry Feiner; costume design by Barbara A. Bell; lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor; and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta.

The Associate Director is Elizabeth Van Dyke (Producing Artistic Director of Woodie King, Jr's New Federal Theatre).

Since its premiere, Broadway has seen two stellar revivals of Morning's At Seven. A 1980 production with Nancy Marchand, Maureen O'Sullivan, Elizabeth Wilson and Teressa Wright won the Tony Award for Reproduction of a Play or Musical. Another Tony-nominated Broadway production, presented by Lincoln Center Theatre and directed by Daniel Sullivan in 2002, featured Elizabeth Franz, Julie Hagerty, Buck Henry, Piper Laurie, Christopher Lloyd, Estelle Parsons and Frances Sternhagen.