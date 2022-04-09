Lincoln Center Theater Cancels Performances of AT THE WEDDING

Due to a positive Covid case detected within the company, Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 has cancelled all performances of At the Wedding beginning today Saturday, April 9 (at 2pm and 7pm) through Sunday, April 17.

Performances of the new play will resume Monday, April 18 at 7pm at the Claire Tow Theater. The wellness of Lincoln Center Theater's casts, crew, staff, and audience is of the utmost importance. All tickets will be fully refunded at the point of purchase.

What if the best day of someone else's life... is also the worst day of yours? At The Wedding is a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham. Audiences are invited to join Carlo (Mary Wiseman) as she attempts to make it through the night without drinking too much - or trying to win back the bride.