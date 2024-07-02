Frank Ingrasciotta's BLOOD TYPE: RAGU Will Be Published by Next Stage Press

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor/Playwright Frank Ingrasciotta’s Off-Broadway solo play Blood Type: RAGU will be joining the NEXT STAGE PRESS catalogue for publishing and licensing. Gene Kato, founder of NEXT STAGE PRESS, publishes exciting, new playwrights, as well as a roster of award-winning and critically acclaimed playwrights, including (Children of a Lesser God) Tony Award winner Mark Medoff’s last published work.

Ingrasciotta populates the stage with more than 20 characters, young and old, male and female, with virtually no change of costume. Blood Type: RAGU can also be performed as a multi-character play or utilized as a performer’s resource for acting monologues.

A hilarious yet tender autobiographical coming-of-age narrative of a Sicilian family, telling a story of an immigrant child’s delicate dance between searching for identity, embracing culture, and understanding forgiveness. Since its Off-Broadway opening, Ingrasciotta has performed over 1,200 performances at venues throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Along the way, he has picked up several awards, including Best Stage Play at the 8 & Halfilm Awards and two United Solo Awards for Best Comic Actor and Best Comedic Script.

The original Off-Broadway production can be streamed on Broadway on Demand, one of Broadway's digital media services.

NEXT STAGE PRESS LINK: https://www.nextstagepress.com/blood-type-ragu/

Broadway on Demand Streaming Link: https://bit.ly/3FTVbnB

Scenes from Blood Type: RAGU: http://bit.ly/2bVkO6Z

Blood Type: RAGU Website: www.bloodtyperagu.com

