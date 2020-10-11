Lincoln Center Offers Live Music Once Again With Lincoln Center New Stages

The series kicks off on October 16.

Lincoln Center presents a new series of live music performances, featuring a diverse range of artistic styles-from chamber music and jazz to Caribbean and Bollywood inspired melodies, performed by artists from across the campus and New York City. Lincoln Center New Stages reimagines the performance space and finds new ways to foster connections while our halls remain closed.

Starting in October, Lincoln Center will host in-person live music performances at two outdoor venues on Hearst Plaza located on Lincoln Center's iconic campus: on top of the signature sloped Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Lawn and under the peaceful shade of the trees in Barclays Capital Grove.

The series kicks off on October 16.

Each venue will house individual pods for audience members to sit in, to ensure adequate social distancing. A pod costs $25 and can accommodate up to two people, yourself and a guest. Pods in Barclays Capital Grove have chairs, while pods on the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Lawn are on the ground-guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets to sit on. All pods are general admission, first come first served, and only two pods may be purchased per transaction. No pods will be sold at the door.

Learn more and purchase tickets to upcoming performances at http://lincolncenter.org/lincoln-center-at-home/series/lincoln-center-new-stages.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You