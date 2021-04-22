Lily Rabe to Join Upcoming REMARKABULL PODVERSATION Presented by Red Bull Theater

RED BULL THEATER today announced that its offerings will continue on Monday May 3rd at 7:30 PM with a RemarkaBULL Podversation, Exploring CYMBELINE with Lily Rabe.

Known for her countless leading roles in the theatre and on-screen in film and television, Lily Rabe has paved her own path as a critically acclaimed, versatile actor. She will join host Nathan Winkelstein, Red Bull's Associate Artistic Director, for a conversation focused on an essential passage from Shakespeare's Cymbeline. She will read an excerpt and discuss the rewards and challenges of playing one of Shakespeare's more complex comedic leading ladies, Imogen-a role she played to great acclaim in the Park in 2015. They will take questions through LIVE chat, too! Advance reservations are recommended.

RemarkaBULL Podversations are informal, online conversations that investigate approaches to essential passages from the Shakespearean and Jacobean canon and beyond. You can watch past live conversations with André De Shields, Kate Burton, Lisa Harrow, Dion Johnstone, Elizabeth Marvel, Patrick Page, Matthew Rauch, Jay O. Sanders, Michael Urie, and more at www.redbulltheater.com/remarkabull-podversations.

Most recently, LILY RABE co-starred in HBO's hit limited series "The Undoing" opposite Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video is the ten episode drama series "Tell Me Your Secrets," which Rabe leads alongside Hamish Linklater and Amy Brenneman. From Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories, "Tell Me Your Secrets" follows Emma (Rabe), a young woman who is searching for the truth about her past; motives grow murky, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Upcoming, Rabe will be seen as Ethel Wells in Barry Jenkins's The Underground Railroad, set for a May 14, 2021 release. Rabe is currently in production on George Clooney's The Tender Bar, in which she plays the female lead alongside Ben Affleck, as well as the next season of Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series "American Horror Story" on FX. To date, Rabe has starred in all seasons of the show but one, and was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for her portrayal of Sister Mary Eunice. For her performance in Julia Hart's Miss Stevens, opposite Timothée Chalamet, Rabe was awarded Best Actress at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival. Other recent credits include Annapurna's Vice directed by Adam McKay, alongside Amy Adams, Steve Carrell and Christian Bale; Netflix's Fracture opposite Sam Worthington; HBO's movie The Wizard of Lies directed by Barry Levinson and starring Robert De Niro and Michelle Pfeiffer; Open Road's heist thriller film Finding Steve McQueen; Alex Ross Perry's Golden Exits; Blumhouse's The Veil; Pawn Sacrifice with Tobey Maguire; A Midsummer Night's Dream with Finn Wittrock, Rachael Leigh Cook and Hamish Linklater; and All Good Things opposite Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst. In Dan Sullivan's The Merchant of Venice (Broadway, The Public Theater), Rabe played the iconic role of Portia opposite Al Pacino; for her performance, she received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. Rabe has also starred in and received rave reviews in recent Shakespeare in the Park productions of Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It and Cymbeline. About Rabe's ability to interpret Shakespeare, Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director of the Public Theatre, said, "I'm sure Balanchine felt this way when he found certain dancers." Rabe made her Broadway debut in Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias, which garnered her a Drama Desk Award nomination. She also starred on Broadway in Seminar opposite Alan Rickman, The American Plan, and Heartbreak House (OCC nomination, Callaway Award). Additionally, in the Williamstown Theatre Festival production of Henrik Ibsen's landmark 1879 drama, A Doll's House, directed by Sam Gold, Rabe played Nora Helmer. At the Geffen Playhouse, Rabe played the titular role in Neil Labute's contemporary remake of Miss Julie. Off-Broadway, she also performed in Crimes of the Heart, Colder Than Here, Proof, and The Crazy Girl. Via Kill Claudio Productions, Rabe and her producing partner Bettina Barrow are developing "The Big D" for HBO, as well as a film adaptation of the Chuck Klosterman novel, Downtown Owl. Lily is a graduate of Northwestern University.

