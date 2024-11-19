Life Jacket Theatre Company Launches New Writers Room To Support Emerging LGBTQ+ Playwrights In NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Life Jacket Theatre Company has announced the launch of the WRITERS ROOM, a new dramaturgical initiative designed to support and uplift emerging LGBTQ+ playwrights based in the NYC area.

This innovative program invites playwrights interested in creating new investigative works inspired by real people and events to apply for the inaugural cohort, which will run from March to May 2025.

The mission of the WRITERS ROOM is simple but vital: to provide a creative home for emerging LGBTQ+ playwrights to hone their craft and amplify their voices. Program Director Gianfranco Lentini explains, "Particularly now-as we brace for yet another unprecedented era of current events-LGBTQ+ playwrights must feel empowered to use story as a way to foster community, diversity, and meaningful conversation. The WRITERS ROOM is about much more than just developing plays-it's about gathering artists who are committed to investigating the untold stories that our LGBTQ+ community needs, now more than ever, to survive and thrive."

The WRITERS ROOM will provide playwrights with the opportunity to meet twice monthly for six writing studio sessions. During these meetings, participants will present pages from full-length plays they are actively developing and receive feedback from their peers. The program culminates in May 2025 with a public reading, where 10-minute excerpts of the playwrights' works will be shared with an audience.

Program Director Gianfranco Lentini continues, "In a world where LGBTQ+ voices are still underrepresented in many mainstream spaces, it's critical that we offer a platform for these artists to not only find their voice, but to shape the cultural landscape with the power of their stories. Storytelling has become an essential tool for keeping understanding, empathy, and change alive, especially as we face so many political and social challenges. The WRITERS ROOM seeks to be a place where new, investigative plays can address both the personal and the political, exploring the complexities of identity, history, and beyond."

Interested applicants can learn more about the application process and get submission instructions at: www.lifejackettheatre.org/writers-room.

About Life Jacket Theatre Company:

Life Jacket Theatre Co. is a purveyor of undertold stories. We create bold, challenging, and theatrically imaginative shows focused on real people and events. We build every show using rigorous field and archival research. Life Jacket Theatre Co. has been nominated for a Drama Desk Award, two American Theatre Wing Henry Hewes Design Awards, seven New York Innovative Theatre Awards, and eleven BroadwayWorld Awards. Our work has been selected as Critic's Picks by The New York Times, Time Out New York, Fest Magazine, Voice Magazine, and The List and has been named the "#1 Show at the Edinburgh Fringe" by Fest Magazine and among the "Top 10 Plays of the Year" by New, Now, Next.

Comments