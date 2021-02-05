Lauren Zakrin And Bruce Dow Cold-Read Conversations On VuSu Presents Visual Podcast

As part of its monthly visual podcast, "VuSu Presents," Voices Unheard, Stories Untold (VuSu) welcomes Lauren Zakrin (Natasha, Pierre, and THE GREAT COMET of 1812, Rock of Ages, Cruel Intentions) and Bruce Dow (Diana, Jane Eyre, Jesus Christ Superstar) to their second episode, where Broadway actors cold-read anonymous, real-life conversations moderated between real people on opposite sides of the spectrum on controversial topics.

VuSu Presents will live-stream on its Facebook and YouTube pages on Wednesday, February 10th at 7pm Eastern Standard Time. There is no charge to attend.

This 1 hour visual podcast is themed around a current topic of debate in today's society - this episode exploring the spectrum of emotions and experiences regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. Learn how over 100 survey participants responded in our SAID THAT! segment. Or hear an original monologue inspired by the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic in our WROTE THAT! segment.

Other cast members include Nicholas Barnes, Hannah Bonnett, Rocky Paterra, and Tiffany Reneé Thompson.