La MaMa's COFFEEHOUSE CHRONICLES #172: If These Walls Could Talk to Take Place This Week

The event will feature Albert Poland, Agosto Machado, Ozzie Rodriguez, Chris Tanner, Donald Eastman, and more.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

La MaMa will present Coffeehouse Chronicles #172: If These Walls Could Talk, an examination and celebration of rich and extensive history of La MaMa’s 74A East 4th Street.  

Ellen Stewart moved La MaMa to its own venue at 74A East 4th Street on April 2, 1969, 7 years after she founded La MaMa. On Saturday, June 17th,  Coffeehouse Chronicles will have many live performances, stories, music  and never-before-seen photos and video throughout and outside of the newly renovated building. East 4th Street, between Bowery and Second Avenue will be closed for a block party -  so come down to East 4th Street and party like 1969!

 

Coffeehouse Chronicles #172: If These Walls Could Talk features features Albert Poland, Agosto Machado, Ozzie Rodriguez, Chris Tanner, Donald Eastman, Barbara Montgomery, Michael Lynch, Don Arrington, Maria Elena, Jane Catherine Shaw, Kim Ima, George Drance, Nicky Paraiso, Bonnie Stein, Yoshiko Chuma, Brian Belovitch, David Cale, Eugene (the poogene) Chai, Slant (Rick Ebihara and Perry Yung) Beverly Petty, Edgar Oliver, Alfonso Cid, Mia Yoo, Carol Lipnik, Lucy Sexton, Julian Kytasty (master Bandura player, Yara Arts Group) and more to be announced.

 

Coffeehouse Chronicles #172: If These Walls Could Talk

 

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 3PM

 

La MaMa

‍74 East 4th Street

New York, NY 10003

 

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can from $11–$61; Free for La MaMa Members and may be purchased at www.lamama.org.

 

ABOUT LA MAMA

 

La MaMa is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa’s 61st “Remake A World” Season believes in the power of art to bring sustainable change over time and transform our cultural narrative.  At La MaMa, new work is created from a multiplicity of perspectives, experiences, and disciplines, influencing how we think about and experience art. The flexibility of our spaces, specifically the newly reimagined building at 74 East 4th Street (La MaMa’s original permanent home), gives our local and remote communities access to expanded daytime programming. The digital tools embedded in the space allow artists to collaborate remotely, and audiences worldwide to participate in La MaMa’s programming. 

 

A recipient of the 2018 Regional Theater Tony Award, New York Drama Critics Circle Award, more than 30 Obie Awards and dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie, and Villager Awards, La MaMa has been a creative home for thousands of artists, and resident companies, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Bette Midler, Ed Bullins, Ping Chong, Jackie Curtis, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Playhouse of the Ridiculous, Tom Eyen, Pan Asian Rep, Spiderwoman Theater, Tadeusz Kantor, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Mabou Mines, Meredith Monk, Peter Brook, David and Amy Sedaris, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Tom O'Horgan, and Andy Warhol.  La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work from all nations, cultures, races and identities remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961. 

 



