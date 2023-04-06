Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

La MaMa Announces International Slate For This Summer At La MaMa Umbria

24th annual summer symposiums for directors and playwrights announced.

Apr. 06, 2023 Â 

Artistic directors from eight international theater companies - representing Palestine, Russia, Pakistan, Singapore, Germany, US and Ukraine - will lead workshops for directors at La MaMa's 24th Annual International Symposium in Spoleto, Umbria, with residencies July 10 to August 8, 2023, it has been announced by David J. Diamond, Curator of La MaMa Umbria International, an essential program for experimental theater artists since 1990.

Mr. Diamond has also announced La MaMa's annual International Playwright Retreat, featuring symposiums with playwright Chay Yew at La MaMa Umbria starting August 10, 2023. Applications for both programs are being accepted now.

For information and applications visit Click Here.

The roster of leading directors participating in the symposiums include:

IMAN AOUN (Ashtar Theatre, Palestine); Dmitry Krymov (Krymov Lab, Russia); SHAHID NADEEM (Ajoka Theatre, Pakistan); ONG KENG SEN (Theatreworks, Singapore); Thomas Ostermeier (Schaubuhne Theatre, Berlin); HANA SHARIF (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis); VIRLANA TKACZ (Yara Arts Group, Ukraine/NYC); and TORANGE YEGHIAZARIAN (Golden Thread Theatre, San Francisco).

The workshop themes range from 'theatre of the oppressed,' politically and socially engaged theatre, engaging community in performance creation, and staging poetry.

Chay Yew - author of numerous plays including A LANGUAGE OF THEIR OWN and former artistic director of Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago - will conduct a 10-day retreat for professional playwrights developing new work.

Participants in previous workshops at La MaMa Umbria include Basil Twist, Ping Chong, Andrei Serban, Andre De Shields, Lee Breuer, Anne Bogart, Tina Landau and Ellen Stewart.

La MaMa Umbria was established by La MaMa's late founder Ellen Stewart to serve mid-career artists as they explore their creative process while experiencing the restorative atmosphere of the natural environment of Umbria in central Italy. The 700-year-old former convent has been transformed into an artists retreat with rehearsal studio, gallery space, cafÃ©, music room, outdoor stage and accommodations for artists.




Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of VANITIES - THE MUSICAL At The York Theatre Company Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of VANITIES - THE MUSICAL At The York Theatre Company
See photos from opening night of Vanities - The Musical at The Theatre at St. Jean's. Â 
Ars Nova to Present THE CAMP BONFIRE SERIES, Four-Night Festival of New Comedy Photo
Ars Nova to Present THE CAMP BONFIRE SERIES, Four-Night Festival of New Comedy
Ars Nova has announced details for the third edition of The CAMP Bonfire Series, a four-night festival of new comedy works created by the organizationâ€™s resident comedy artists.
Photos: Complete Cast Set for SUGAR at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside the First Rehearsal Photo
Photos: Complete Cast Set for SUGAR at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside the First Rehearsal
See photos from the first rehearsal of Sugar at TheÂ J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company.
Photos: First Look at The Cast Of Katy Copelands MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS At The Fresh Fruit Fe Photo
Photos: First Look at The Cast Of Katy Copeland's MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS At The Fresh Fruit Festival
Get a sneak peak at the cast of Meet You Downstairs at the Fresh Fruit Festival.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Lincoln Center Theater's Annual BenefitPhotos: Go Inside Lincoln Center Theater's Annual Benefit
April 6, 2023

See photos from Lincoln Center Theater's annual Benefit!
Cast Set For KHAN!!! The Musical! at Off-Broadway's Players TheatreCast Set For KHAN!!! The Musical! at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre
April 6, 2023

PEEKSKILL PRODUCTIONS has announced the world premiere production of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!: A Parody Trek-tacular, co-written, composed, and lyrics by Brent Black, co-conceived and additional materials by Alina Morgan, musical direction by Nicholas Kaminski, choreography by Angel Reed, and directed by John Lampe.
TEACH ME HOW TO DIE to be Presented at The Gene Frankel Theatre This MonthTEACH ME HOW TO DIE to be Presented at The Gene Frankel Theatre This Month
April 5, 2023

The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company in collaboration with Monli International Company LLC will present TEACH ME HOW TO DIE, written by Lisa Monde, directed by Thomas R. Gordon and Lisa Monde from April 7- April 29, 2023 at The Gene Frankel Theatre.
PlayCo's LUNCH BUNCH Extended Through Late AprilPlayCo's LUNCH BUNCH Extended Through Late April
April 5, 2023

PlayCoÂ has extendedÂ Sarah Einspanierâ€™s Lunch Bunch, directed byÂ Tara AhmadinejadÂ and presented withÂ Clubbed Thumb.
Orietta Crispino's LET ME COOK FOR YOU to be Co-Presented by Cherry Lane Alternative & TheaterlabOrietta Crispino's LET ME COOK FOR YOU to be Co-Presented by Cherry Lane Alternative & Theaterlab
April 5, 2023

Cherry Lane Alternative will co-present Orietta Crispinoâ€™s intimate and interactive solo show,Â Let Me Cook for YouÂ withÂ TheaterlabÂ April 28-May 28.
share