LOST IN THE DISCO Opens Off-Broadway Next Month

LOST IN THE DISCO is a unique experience of immersive theater, where the audience is directly involved within the performance, and where actors/dancers/singers are performing among the public. The greatest Disco Classics will surround this love story, punctuated with comedy, where cast members act and sing among the audience and invite them to join the dance floor. Lost in the Disco will play 4 performances in the unique decor of the Angel Orensanz Foundation (172 Norfolk Street New York 10002) from November 6th to December 3rd 2019. This experience will plunge you back in the golden age of disco time and craziness of the legendary Studio 54 with classics by Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Jackson, Le Chic, Shalamar, Taste of Honey, Saturday Night Fever, Earth Wind & Fire, and many more to be performed by a versatile 9 members cast.

World renowned French film director Lisa Azuelos has directed French iconic films such as LOL with Sophie Marceau and its U.S version starring Miley Cyrus and Demi Moore. She met with opera singer, director and producer David Serero during the 2019 New York Sephardic Jewish Film Festival (Produced by Serero for the American Sephardi Federation) where Azuelos received the Pomegranate Award for Best Director. Azuelos and Serero both shared their love for Disco music and immersive theater, and decided to write a musical called « Lost in the Disco ».

The Cast includes: Sarah Shaiman (Lisa), Christopher Elia (James), Tieisha Thomas (Angelia), Tyler Fromson (Mike), David Serero (Barry), Jody Hinkley (Gael), Caroline Baniewicz (Giselle), Cate Benioff (Cate), Sam Brady (Sam).

Tickets: LostinTheDisco.bpt.me or 1.800.838.3006

Performances are November 6th at 8pm; November 8th at 8pm (Premiere); November 18th at 8pm; December 3rd at 8pm at the Angel Orensanz Foundation located at 172 Norfolk Street, New York NY 10002, in the heart of the historical Lower East Side.

More info available on: www.lostinthedisco.com





