LIZARD BOY Will Record Live Cast Album To Be Released This Year

The critically-acclaimed production of Lizard Boy, currently playing Off-Broadway at Theatre Row, will record a Live Cast Album, with a release date to be announced later this year. The live recording will take place at performances held on Wednesday June 21, Friday June 23 and Wednesday June 28th. The public is invited to join the audience for the recording by purchasing tickets at www.ProspectTheater.org/lizardboy.

The show is written by triple threat composer Justin Huertas whose “intuitive lyrics” and “lovely melodies” have been praised by The New York Times. The Wrap applauds Huertas as a “great new songwriter” who has created a "downright magical score," and Queerty describes the show as a "one-of-a-kind sonic experience."

Lizard Boy's contemporary score spans a range of musical genres including indie, pop, and folk. DC Metro Theatre Arts singles out the "Transcendent voices and musicianship of the original cast... along with the superlative vocal solos, flawless harmonies, and masterful accompaniment on a total of eight different instruments (cello, guitar, ukulele, piano, melodica, glockenspiel, percussion, and kazoo) on sixteen songs in a uniquely post-modern indie style."

Lizard Boy tells the story of Trevor—a young man with green scaly skin. He feels like a monster, and rarely braves the city outside his apartment. But when a powerful voice calls to him in a dream, he impulsively finds a date (on Grindr) and begins an adventure beyond his wildest apocalyptic nightmares... Sparks fly in this queer-indie-rock-action-romance that pulses with fierce conflict and fiercer harmonies, and takes us on a heart-pounding ride of self-discovery that asks: If the world were against you... would you still save it?

The album will feature the originating cast members, including Justin Huertas as Trevor, Kiki deLohr as Siren, and William A. Williams as Cary. The actors also accompany themselves on a variety of instruments including guitar, cello, piano, and various percussion instruments. Brandon Ivie is the director, Steven Tran is the music director.

The release date and track list for the album will be announced shortly, and it will be available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

The album will be recorded at Theater Row (New York City, NY) in front of a live audience. Daniel Kaiser is the recording engineer, Kevin Heard is the theatrical production's Sound Designer.

Lizard Boy is produced for the stage by Prospect Theater Company by special arrangement with Lizard Boy Entertainment (Creative Endeavor Office - Carolyn D. Miller & Matthew J. Schneider, Blair Russell Productions, Dawn Smalberg, Bev Ragovoy, Lynne Halliday). Lizard Boy Entertainment is also executive producing the album.

Lizard Boy is the winner of six 2021 San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards, including Best Entire Production, Best Stage Direction, and Best Ensemble. The original cast recording, which is available online, has been streamed over three million times on Spotify.

The show was originally commissioned, developed by, and received its world premiere at Seattle Repertory Theatre. It was presented in the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's 2020 Festival of New Musicals, further developed and produced by the 2019 TONY-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and most recently appeared at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Lizard Boy is made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. The production also receives support from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs through the Cultural Development Fund.

Lizard Boy plays the following performance schedule:

Tuesdays – Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 3pm and 7:30pm.

Sunday performance on June 25 at 7:30p.

Lizard Boy runs approximately 95 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.ProspectTheater.org/lizardboy or by calling the Theatre Row Box Office at 212-714-2442 x45 (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/). Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street. The Box Office is available by phone Monday – Friday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

Rush tickets, priced at $32.50, are available 1-hour before curtain, in-person at the Theatre Row box office. Limit 2 tickets per individual purchaser. The student rush price is $27.50, with valid student ID required. (Both prices include a $2.50 restoration fee.)

For more information, please visit ProspectTheater.org.