LIVING AND BREATHING by Mando Alvarado to be Streamed by Play-PerView

Having raised over $400,000 to date in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by the COVID-19 virus through 48 major live-streamed events and additional auxiliary programming, Play-PerView has announced the next streamed event with net proceeds benefitting RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services).

On Saturday, July 10th at 7:00pm EST (on demand through July 14), Play-PerView will stream a LIVE performance of Living and Breathing by Mando Alvarado ("Vida," "Greenleaf"). Directed by Jerry Ruiz (Mala Hierba, Basílica), the cast will feature Chris Gardner, Thomas Mejia, Jose Joaquin Perez (We Need To Talk About Kevin, "Person of Interest"), and Johnathan Tchaikovsky (The Wolf of Wall Street, "Bull").

In Living and Breathing, when Todd purchases a 'living sculpture,' the controversial piece of art causes a rift with his old college friends Michael and Jeremy that leads to a hilarious and incendiary examination of the nature of their lifelong bond through a conversation about race, friendship, and art in today's America.

Tickets are "pay what you can" and are available here. For additional information on these and future events, visitwww.Play-PerView.com or follow @Play_PerView on Twitter and @Play_PerView on Instagram for updates, trivia, contests, and more!

Play-PerView's Redbubble store oi??ers a range of branded products, from mugs and masks to tees and totes, and helps friends of the company stay stylish and show their support! Purchases contribute to both the company's charitable work and its operating costs, with 20% of proceeds designated to benei??t a dii??erent not-for-proi??t theater every week. Visit Redbubble to explore the store at tinyurl.com/ppvshop.