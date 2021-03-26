LISTEN: Shelby Bond Joins Latest Episode of WIGHACKERS WITH DANIEL KOYE

In this week's episode of Wighackers with Daniel Koye, it is a very special interview with immersive theatre expert, Shelby Bond! Shelby went to London to obtain his MFA at The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in experimental and alternative theatre, he specialized in audience interaction and inventive audience engagement. Before the pandemic, he had a sell-out immersive experience called The Shadow Space in Los Angeles. Now he has had to switch gears and move his craft to the digital world of Zoom. In this interview they discuss the hardships and exciting new ways COVID has impacted his adventure parties. The show must go on, even if it's on a screen!

Listen to the episode below!

For more information on the podcast CLICK HERE!