LISTEN: MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses SMILE On Latest Episode

Based on the 1975 movie of the same name, Smile is a satirical portrait of small-town America that follows the exploits of a regional beauty pageant.

Based on the 1975 movie of the same name, "Smile" is a satirical portrait of small-town America that follows the intrigue and exploits onstage and behind-the-scenes as Santa Rosa, California plays host to the Young American Miss Pageant. On the episode, hosts Bobby and Kristina break down the creative journey of "Smile" beginning in 1980 with a creative team that included composer Marvin Hamlisch, lyricist Carolyn Leigh, and book writer Thomas Meehan to its eventual Broadway bow in 1986 with Hamlisch teaming up with rising star Howard Ashman in their place. They also touch upon the political and social landscape surrounding the show, including the growing AIDS pandemic, that may have negatively effected the adaptation of the work. The failure of "Smile" may have been a disappointment to its creators, but it led to a very fortunate series of events that would give us The Disney Renaissance and save The Walt Disney Company!

My Favorite Flop is the brainchild of hosts Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!) and was born out of their love for musical theatre and their desire to celebrate the lesser-knowns and also-rans. Each episode explores a different Broadway "flop" and lovingly looks at the show itself, its history, and perhaps some of the surrounding factors that may have led to its ultimate demise. Over the course of this podcast, Bobby and Kristina hope their positivity and enthusiasm help to de-stigmatize the word "flop" and change the narrative that "flop = bad."

