LISTEN: Episodes 11 & 12 of THE OLD PEOPLE'S CHANNEL Released

The OPC, an original scripted podcast series created and written by Richard Curtis has released its eleventh and twelfth episodes, each under 20 minutes, now available on all streaming platforms.

Episode 11, "The Whole Damn Family", to their surprise, Bentlee rewards Robbie and Maria Teresa by making them co-hosts. They are overjoyed - a little too overjoyed to Ashley's taste, who eyes the couple jealously. Meanwhile, Bentlee asks his daughter Annette to handle a legal crisis for her father, and it's becoming clear that Bentlee is drawing his whole damn family into running the show.

Episode 12, "Big Pharma". Introducing Les Chalper, an executive with a large pharmaceutical company. Chalper is interested in sponsoring 'The Old Peoples Channel'. Shockingly, Bentlee turns him down, afraid that sponsorship will compromise his independence. Chalper notices Bentlee's trembling hands, which the old man is desperately eager to keep secret from Annette, who has been looking for a reason to shut down her father's money-draining folly. Chalper suggests one of his company's drugs. Meanwhile, that evening, Ashley receives a confidential report from a detective agency hired by her mother that implicates Robby in something shady. Is this revelation grave enough to destroy their love affair?

Previously on The OPC, 83-year-old Bernard Bentlee has launched a daring and breathtaking project - a television channel offering provocative content to senior viewers. Lillian, his alarmed wife, and Annette, his daughter, are convinced that he has become dangerously senile. But his twenty-year-old granddaughter Ashley, who dotes on her grandpa, passionately supports his enterprise. Annette has been scheming to put a stop to her father's efforts to launch the channel. To her shock, she discovers that not only is Ashley working for Grandpa, but her older daughter as well - Madison, from whom she has been bitterly estranged.



In the last episode, Robbie teams up with Maria Teresa, one of the models Bentlee hired to host shows, to emcee a segment. It starts out comically but when a jar of beets spills on Maria's dress she spews a cascade of invective. It looks certain they will both be canned.





A modern twist on the classic radio play format, The OPC is equal parts comedy and heart. Easy to binge and hard to forget, this is one podcast that will leave you wanting more. (And more is on the way: a second season is being scripted.)



The OPC is a Mozine Productions podcast, created and written by executive producer Richard Curtis and produced and directed by Megan Simard, with technical production, sound design, and music by Steve Mecca.



The cast of The OPC features Loni Ackerman, Opal Besson, Victoria Bundonis, Joe Cosentino, Peter Dichter, Dianna Dudley, Todd Faulkner, Kerry Frances, David Gibson, Nicole Greevy, Cary Hite, Shonita Joshi, Jamie Lee Kearns, Bunny Levine, Todd Lewis, Hilary Mann, Sevans Martinez, Steve Mecca, Kris Paredes, Marina Re, Merritt Reid, Peter Reznikoff, Richard Sacher, Megan Simard, Dick Terhune, Dan Truman, Jenne Vath, and Dathan B. Williams.



To listen, and for additional information, please visit TheOldPeoplesChannel.com.

ABOUT "THE OPC"



Season One of The OPC introduces Bernard Bentlee, a wealthy octogenarian who has invested his fortune, and his family's inheritance, in a risky new media venture. Is he living a pipe dream and destroying his family's future, as his daughter Annette accuses? Or is he a genius whose vision bridges the generation gap, fully supported by his Gen Z granddaughters?